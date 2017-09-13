Photo Credit: WH.gov / screen capture

An exclusive report by David Steinberg of PJ Media has the Jewish news world in an uproar, having claimed that U.S. General H.R. McMaster, National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, “sparked a row with the Israeli delegation at a White House meeting on Hezbollah” last month.

Among the participants in the Israeli delegation was Mossad director Yossi Cohen.

Advertisement

McMaster was alleged not to have taken the threat posed by Hezbollah to Israel seriously; moreover, he reportedly got heated up to the point that at one stage he actually yelled at the Israelis.

For the past 11 days, the Israel Defense Forces have been engaged in one of the largest-scale mass military exercises this country has seen in nearly 20 years, rehearsing Israel’s response to a possible attempt by Hezbollah to invade the northern front. The IDF is taking this threat very seriously in response to repeated and gradually increasing saber-rattling in speeches by Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah over the past year — not to mention more frequent meetings between Hezbollah and Hamas leaders with Iranian officials in Beirut and Tehran.

But according to Steinberg, McMaster “blew off” the magnitude of the threat posed by Hezbollah, which has, since 1997, been designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization.

Moreover, McMaster brought along to the White House meeting with the Israelis his senior director appointee on counter-terrorism, Mustafa Javed Ali – an individual directly involved in disinviting world-renowned author Ayaan Hirsi Ali after she was scheduled to speak at the NSC this year.

Steinberg alleges that Ali agrees with McMaster that neither Hezbollah, nor the Muslim Brotherhood should be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Equally troubling, McMaster’s own background is slowly emerging as a growing question mark. His role as a consulting senior fellow at the George Soros-funded International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), is described in some detail in an exclusive report by Breitbart investigative journalist Aaron Klein, and does not make for pleasant reading.

Declarations that Islamic terrorist organizations are “really un-Islamic” and “irreligious organizations” indulging in a “false legitimacy of Islam” can be considered debatable; there are arguments to be made on both sides of that issue. Numerous moderate Israeli Bedouin and Israeli Arab citizens have made similar statements, as have a number of Muslim clerics involved in interfaith efforts.

But the Soros ‘Open Society’-funded IISS in which McMaster had a role for more than a decade (Sept. 2006 to Feb. 2017, according to Klein) is also generously patronized by Shari’a (Islamic Law)-ruled Bahrain, which supports approximately 25 percent of the think tank’s total income, Breitbart reported, and by several multinational corporations doing business with Iran.

Earlier this year, McMaster coyly dodged reporters’ questions at a news briefing on whether he believes the Western Wall is located in Israel, prior to President Donald Trump’s visit to the Jewish State.

His views on “where the buck stops” with radical Islamic terror, or even if he believes that such a phenomenon actually exists, have yet to be revealed.