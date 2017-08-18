Photo Credit: U.S. Department of State via Wikimedia

A meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine is scheduled for Saturday in Cairo, Egypt, this Saturday, as part of a three-way coordination mechanism to monitor developments in the peace process, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters.

The meeting will be the second one under the coordination mechanism. The first meeting was held in Amman, Jordan, on May 14, where the three countries discussed ways to “support the Palestinian cause,” coordinate positions and exchange views ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the region.

Advertisement

The Egyptian spokesman pointed out that the meetings help the main Arab countries involved in regional coordination efforts to “support the Palestinian cause,” to assess the current situation in Judea and Samaria following the recent “escalation” in Jerusalem and other Arab cities, and to review the latest political and security developments, consultation and coordination among them, ahead of the visit of the US delegation to the region with US envoys Jason Greenblatt, Jared Kushner, and Dina Powell.