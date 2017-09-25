Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO
US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Special Representative to International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt is returning to Israel this week to “continue the peace track,” according to a statement from the White House.

“While President [Donald] Trump had productive meetings with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and President [Mahmoud] Abbas at the United Nations, we always said that the UN would not focus on peace conversations and that those conversations would be happening on a separate track,” the statement said.

Greenblatt will conduct the follow-up meetings “in advance of a private trip in the region with his family for
[the Jewish holiday of] Sukkot,” said the White House official. “The meetings are part of the Administration’s quiet, steady discussions toward peace.”

In the meantime, Netanyahu told members of the Security Cabinet on Sunday that a meeting of the Civil Administration Planning Committee would be postponed in order to avoid friction with the White House during Greenblatt’s visit, Ynet reported.

Plans for the construction of some 2,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria were on the agenda for that meeting, along with tenders for immediate construction of a number of homes in the Binyamin Jewish community of Beit El.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

