Photo Credit: VP Mike Pence / Twitter account

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence toured the Dachau concentration camp on Sunday with his wife and daughter while in Munich this weekend to attend the annual Security Conference.



During the tour today of Dachau, survivor Abba Noar recalled to me the horrors of the Holocaust, “then the American troops came.” pic.twitter.com/WuVo7Jtk3L — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 19, 2017

Holocaust survivor Abba Noar accompanied the group on the tour, sharing some of his memories of the horror he endured.

But then, he told Pence, “the American troops came.”

A life-changing moment for those who had managed to survive to that point, and a poignant one for the loved ones of those who were lost in the days, weeks and months prior.



Moving and emotional tour of Dachau today. We can never forget atrocities against Jews and others in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/69GWN2DKDF — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 19, 2017

Pence called it a “moving and emotional tour.” He added in a tweet, “We can never forget atrocities against Jews and others in the Holocaust.”

Vice President Pence joined Secretary of Defense General James Mattis, and a number of U.S. Senators and Representatives from the Congress who attended the Munich Security Conference this weekend. Secretary Mattis joined German Defense Minister Ursula Von Der Leyen in delivering opening remarks on Friday, the first day of the conference.

During his own speech to the Conference, Vice President Pence said, “We must hold Russia accountable and demand they honor the Minsk Agreements, beginning by de-escalating the violence in eastern Ukraine. The United States will “continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which President Trump believes can be found.”

He added that under President Trump, the U.S. will “remain committed to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon capable of threatening our countries or allies.” He also said the U.S. president “expects our allies to keep their word. We must shoulder this responsibility together, because the dangers we face are growing. Peace,” he said, “only comes through strength.”