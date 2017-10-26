Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday in Jerusalem with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who is in the region on a mission intended to further President Donald Trump’s goal of combatting terrorism.

“I want to say how grateful we are for the support of the United States and the Trump Administration,” said Netanyahu, “not only in terms of our security, which is critical for our future, but also in economic terms and the way we cooperate.

“I think that we do, not only in the government-to-government level, but between Israel’s robust private sector and the great private sector of the United States, it is fundamental to our economic well-being. I deeply appreciate it.”

Mnuchin was clearly pleased to be in Israel. “It’s great to see you again,” he told the prime minister with a broad smile. “It has been an honor to be with you and the President several times and I couldn’t be more excited to be here on my first official visit, hopeful of many more. We don’t have a better partner in the region than Israel.”

Netanyahu thanked U.S. Treasury Secy. Mnuchin for the Treasury Department’s strong action against the Iranian regime, especially the Revolutionary Guards and their proxy Hezbollah.

The Secretary also toured the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum Thursday morning. He participated in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, visited the Children’s Memorial and signed the Yad Vashem Guest Book.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit the region in December.