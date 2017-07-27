Photo Credit: Courtesy Yesha Council

American Ambassador David Friedman and Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt this week paid their respects to the Solomon family in the community of Halamish, who lost three loved ones to an Arab terrorist last Friday night.

Oded Revivi, Chief Foreign Envoy of the Yesha Council, issued a statement of gratitude to President Trump, saying: “It should not be taken for granted that President Trump personally sent his Ambassador David Friedman and Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt to pay a shiva call to the Solomon family. America is our strongest ally and we must stand shoulder to shoulder in the war on terror. Their official visit sent a clear message that there is no justification for murdering a grandfather as he celebrates the birth of his new grandson.”

Advertisement

According to Revivi, Ambassador Friedman told the Solomons: “I have come here on behalf of the President of the United States of America and her 300 millions citizens who simply can’t understand this barbaric attack.”