Photo Credit: Oded Revivi's Facebook page

Oded Revivi, Yesha Council’s Chief Foreign Envoy, on Thursday issued a statement saying: “The Yesha Council welcomes President Trump’s upcoming visit to Israel and looks forward to hosting him in Judea and Samaria.”

“We have advised the new Trump Administration that a total paradigm change will be needed to achieve long-term peace in our region,” Revivi added. “The President would be ill-advised to prop-up a corrupt Palestinian Authority, whose billionaire dictator is unable to pay his own electricity bills, let alone run an independent state.”

Revivi noted that, “unlike Abbas, the Israeli towns of Judea and Samaria offer employment and hope to thousands of Palestinians. The greatest of all deals will only be made by acknowledging past failures and rewarding successes.”

The Yesha (Yehuda Shomron, Aza) Council is the umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the Judea, Samaria, and, formerly, in the Gaza Strip. The Council consists of 25 democratically elected mayors and ten community leaders.