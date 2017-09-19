Photo Credit: US Geological Survey

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City late Tuesday afternoon, severely damaging buildings and sending residents into a panic.

The temblor took place on the anniversary of a major earthquake that rocked the area in 1985 – an event that ironically had prompted an earthquake drill in buildings across the city earlier in the day.

The epicenter of Tuesday’s quake was identified at some 93 miles southeast of Mexico City, in the state of Puebla, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Local television stations broadcast images of people fleeing into the streets, where rubble and collapsed walls were seen.

It’s not yet clear how many people were injured and whether there were any deaths.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Jewish leaders in the city when he visited the country in an historic visit to Latin America last week. He left Mexico City on Friday to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Most of Mexico’s 40,000-strong Jewish population lives in Mexico City, with many of the Jews tracing their ancestry back hundreds of years.

Mexico abstained in the November 29, 1947 partition vote at the United Nations to determine whether to establish the State of Israel, but recognized Israel on April 4, 1952, with both countries opening embassies in each others’ nations soon after.