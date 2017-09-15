Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Many believe that the apple was the fruit in the Garden of Eden, others disagree. While the exact fruit is debatable, all agree that the apple is surely very versatile and a fruit that goes well in many dishes.

As we approach apple season, late September-October, I decided to choose the great yet humble apple as the theme of this month’s recipes.

We begin with a soup combining Brussels sprouts, apples and a splash of scotch. The combination of sweet and tart in the apple, the green color of the Brussels sprouts and the complexity of the scotch, yield a unique flavor.

Our Apple Bourbon Chicken draws on the sweetness of the apple and the rich flavors found in bourbon. This mega dish is one you will remember for months to come.

We finish with the classic American dish: Apple Pie. The dough recipe follows a 3-2-1- formula: 3 parts flour, 2 parts butter and 1 part water by weight (not by volume). The filling is simple, but flavorful.

As usual I look forward to your comments and questions.

Brussels Green and Scotch Soup

16 oz Pardes Farms brussels sprouts

1½ cups tart apples, chopped (I prefer Granny Smith)

½ cup Scotch

1 tbsp kosher salt

Pepper to taste

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, diced

Oil for sautéing

Preparation Steps

Sauté onions until translucent. Add garlic and sauté for 20 seconds. Add scotch and cook for a minute. Add Pardes Farms brussels sprouts as well as the rest of the ingredients. Simmer until apples are not crisp. In blender or food processor purée all ingredients.

Optional: Garnish with olive oil, chopped cashews, hot sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts and apple slices.

Apple And Bourbon Chicken

1 ½ cups finely chopped onion

4 cloves of garlic, minced

3 chicken breasts, 4-6 oz each

2 cups apple juice

1⅓ cups Bourbon

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp kosher salt or ½ tsp table salt

Pepper, to taste

½ cup flour

1 tbsp cornstarch, optional

3 tbsp cool water, optional

Preparation Steps

Dust chicken with flour. In a large pan sauté chicken until browned on both sides. Remove chicken, and in the same pan sauté onion and garlic until translucent. And bourbon and apple juice, and let it reduce by one third.* Add remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. Add chicken and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes until cooked through. Strain sauce, serve on top of chicken.

* Optional: To thicken the sauce, mix water and corn starch and add to mixture.

Apple Pie

Traditional Pie Crust

3¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup margarine or butter, about two sticks

½ cup cool water

Preparation Steps

Place flour and margarine/butter in bowl with flour. Cut with pastry knife and slowly add water until well combined. Alternatively, pulse in food processor until well combined. Do not over mix, as it will cause the dough to lose its flakiness. Divide dough in half. Roll out one half till ⅛ thick by 9″ round. Place rolled dough in a 9” pie pan. Stretch out bottom to evenly fit in pan. Bake until slightly browned. Remove from oven and add filling. Roll out remaining dough and use it to cover the pie. Press seams together and make a few holes to release steam. Alternatively weave a lattice as in photo. Bake for about one hour until nicely browned.

Apple Pie Filling

6 large Granny Smith apples

1 cup sugar or sweetener

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of ground ginger

1 tsp kosher salt

⅓ tsp nutmeg

Oil, for sautéing

4 tbsp corn starch

⅓ cup cool water

Preparation Steps

Peel and core apples. Slice apples in to ⅛-inch slices. Sauté apples for a minute, then add remaining ingredients except for corn starch and water. When apple mixture begin to soften, mix starch with cool water and let it thicken.