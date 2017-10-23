Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Butternut Squash, a hybrid of Gooseneck and Hubbard squashes, is a diverse winter vegetable whose warm notes help combat the winter chill. If that is not enough, it is rich in vitamins A, C and E. To highlight its diversity, I prepared four recipes with it.

First, Butternut Spice Bread that is bursting with flavor yet not too sweet. It is a great compliment to a cup of coffee or tea, or just as a snack.

Advertisement

Next, Bisque – if you are looking for the traditional sweetly spiced butternut squash soup, you’re in the wrong place. I cream the bisque with sour cream that adds texture and a bright flavor.

Then I take a basic Fettuccini Alfredo and “winterize” it, while simplifying the Alfredo sauce.

We finish off with decadent Butternut Mousse Squares, which melt in your mouth. Garnish them with powdered sugar and berries – a beautiful contrast of flavors.

Keep warm and Enjoy!

Chef Shaul

Butternut Squash Spice Bread

Ingredients

1 cup butternut squash, cooked without seeds and skin

2 cups all purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ cup brown sugar, or substitute

½ cup granulated sugar, or substitute

½ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 375°.

Place all ingredients in food processor and process until batter is uniform and has a thick consistency. Pour batter into lined loaf pan and bake for 1 to 1½ hours until a toothpick comes out clean.

Butternut and Cream Bisque

Ingredients

3-4 lb butternut squash

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 celery ribs, sliced thin

1 large onion, diced

½ cup sour cream, pareve is fine

1 cup chicken broth or stock, you can substitute vegetable

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 medium carrots, sliced

Black pepper, to taste

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 375°.

Slice squash lengthwise in two and place cut side down on roasting pan or cookie sheet.

Bake for an hour or until tender.

Sauté onion, garlic, and then remaining vegetables until translucent.

Place all ingredients in food processor or blender and process until combined.

Note: For a thinner soup/bisque add more broth.

Butternut Alfredo

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, pareve is fine

½ cup milk, pareve is fine

½ tbsp kosher salt

1 lb fettuccine (other pastas can work as well)

½ butternut squash, sliced in to small pieces

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sun dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 375°.

Toss squash pieces with oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Bake until tender.

Prepare pasta according to package instructions.

In a blender, combine cream cheese and milk, then bring to a boil in a sauce pan.

Combine all ingredients, toss and serve warm.

Butternut Mousse Squares

Ingredients

2 ¾ cups roasted butternut squash

1 cup confectioners sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

4 large eggs

1 cup butter or butter substitute

2 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

⅓ cup shelled walnuts

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 375°.

Combine all ingredients, except for walnuts, in a food processor or blender.

Add walnuts to batter.

Spread batter evenly in a lined 9×13 inch pan and bake until top is well browned.

Optional: Garnish with confectioners sugar and berries.