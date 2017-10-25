Home Sections Community Community Currents – October 27, 2017 SectionsCommunityCommunity CurrentsIn Print Community Currents – October 27, 2017 By Jewish Press Staff - 6 Heshvan 5778 – October 25, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories History Einstein’s Musings on Leading a Good Life Fetch $1,560,000 in Jerusalem Auction UN Israel Celebrates Numerous Achievements on UN Day On Campus / Education Study: Faculty Who Boycott Israel Increase Likelihood of Anti-Semitism Holocaust Yad Vashem Uncovers 200,000 Previously Unknown Names of Hungarian Holocaust Victims IDF & Security IDF Raid Seizes PA Car Awarded Terrorist’s Family Kurdistan Abandoned by US, Kurds Surrender to Brutal Mid-East Math, Give Up Secession News Briefs Antisemitism Swastikas Appear on Cornell Campus in Upstate NY Judea & Samaria Stoning Attack in Hebron Hills, No Injuries Sponsored Post Having A Baby… In Exchange for a Crib Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today History Einstein’s Musings on Leading a Good Life Fetch $1,560,000 in Jerusalem Auction On Campus / Education Study: Faculty Who Boycott Israel Increase Likelihood of Anti-Semitism Holocaust Yad Vashem Uncovers 200,000 Previously Unknown Names of Hungarian Holocaust Victims Kurdistan Abandoned by US, Kurds Surrender to Brutal Mid-East Math, Give Up Secession Something Random from the Week 12-Year-Old Jewish Boy Wounded in Hebron Stoning Terrorism Jewish Press News Briefs