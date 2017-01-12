web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Sections
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



South Florida – January 13, 2017

Printer-Ready Page Layout
South-Florida-logo

Photo Credit: Jewish Press


Shelley Benveniste

About the Author: Shelley Benveniste is South Florida editor of The Jewish Press.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
United Nations Security Council Chamber
(Even More Horrific) Anti-Israel UNSC Resolution Expected

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-january-13-2017/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: