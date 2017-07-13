Home In Print From the Paper South Florida – July 14, 2017 In PrintCommunitySouth Florida South Florida – July 14, 2017 By Shelley Benveniste - 20 Tammuz 5777 – July 13, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories IDF & Security Watch: Second Cohort of Hareidi Paratroopers on First Parachute Training Flight The Courts Mazel Tov: Court Overturns Shelly Silver’s Conviction The "Peace" Process Fake News: Greenblatt Announces Israel Will Include PA in Water Project It Is Already On Anti-Israel NGOs Americans for Peace Now Ambivalent on Settler Community’s Rapid Growth Police and Crime Police Find Illegal Drugs in Bnei Brak Man’s Tefilin Bag Health and Medicine Haifa U Study: Autism Spectrum Disorder Sufferers Show Neural Responses of Anxiety on Seeing Social Touch News Briefs Aliyah From Havana to the Holy Land: Alan Gross Arrives in Israel on Aliyah Antisemitism Radiohead: Music is About Crossing Borders, Not Building Them Sponsored Post This is How You Can Combat BDS [videos] Sponsored Posts Jewish Press Staff - 11 Tammuz 5777 – July 4, 2017 Recommended Today Anti-Israel NGOs Americans for Peace Now Ambivalent on Settler Community’s Rapid Growth Health and Medicine Haifa U Study: Autism Spectrum Disorder Sufferers Show Neural Responses of Anxiety on Seeing Social Touch The Muqata Hotovely Recommends Voll’s Palestinian History Book Media Media Cutting Abbas Slack on Sinking Gaza in Total Darkness Something Random from the Week Evicted Hebron Settlers: In Response to UNESCO Resolution, Let Us Go Home Settlements JNi.Media - 16 Tammuz 5777 – July 10, 2017