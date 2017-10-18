Home Sections Community Comumunity Currents – October 20, 2017 SectionsCommunityCommunity CurrentsIn Print Comumunity Currents – October 20, 2017 By Jewish Press Staff - 28 Tishri 5778 – October 18, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Health and Medicine Israeli Scientists Turn Brain Cells Into Skin Cells UN Israel Joins the United Nations Space Committee Bureau Science and Tech Israeli Scientists Develop Fast 3D Microscope with Nano Precision From the Paper Albany Beat Judea & Samaria Enough Excuses Over Security Funding, Say Judea & Samaria Community Leaders Anti-Israel NGOs Soros Gifts Chai Billion to Giant US Liberal Foundation News Briefs Government Knesset Legal Adviser Warns Govt Can’t Probe Foreign Funding Behind NGOs European Union EU Backs PA Claim Jewish Building in Judea, Samaria Towns Threatens Talks Sponsored Post Having A Baby… In Exchange for a Crib Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today The Knesset Leftwing Party Chief Zahava Gal-On Leaves Knesset IDF & Security World Invited to Help Pick IDF’s 70s Anniversary Logo On Campus / Education Report: Most Israeli Universities Penalize Reservists Diaspora Watch: British Neo-Nazi Comes Out as Gay, Jewish Something Random from the Week INTO THE FRAY: The “Jordan-is-Palestine” Conference-Why I agreed to participate Into the Fray / Dr. Martin Sherman Dr. Martin Sherman