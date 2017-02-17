





Dear Dr. Yael,

I would like to follow up on the conversations you have been having about toxic people.

One may ask why most toxic people have a great sense of humor and so much chein that people like to be around them although being around them is toxic. I guess we can say that if Hashem would not have given the person the gift of humor and personality, no one would want to be around him or her.

It’s human nature for one to want to be more, but do you get that way by undermining and degrading others or by building yourself into a better person?

Think about the toxic person in your life. How does he or she treat children, people on the street or those whom he or she consider to be a nebach? Is he or she mean to them? Probably not. There is no gain in it so it’s easy to be kind and nice.

If you are a victim of a toxic person, that’s a sign that in his or her eyes you are greater and more successful. See that as a compliment and feel praised that he or she needs to tower over you in order to feel good about him or herself.

Now, please raise your hands if you feel complimented.

Not so many of you.

That’s because most of our behavior is not about them; it’s about the way in which we accept our own middos and the way in which we perceive ourselves.

Our mission here on planet Earth is to grow, to be a better person and a servant of Hashem. Each minute of the day should be used to move forward. That is hard to do when someone is beating down and degrading us.

To move forward we have to acknowledge that the toxic people in our lives are as dangerous and harmful to our mental stability as a disease would be to our physical health. Once we do that, there are five steps we can take: identification; avoiding; eliminating; immunization and healing.

Using a virus as an example, we begin by identifying: how it affects the human body, how one gets it, how it is spread, how it can be mapped out, what its name is.

Then we avoid it by staying away from the infected places and making sure the germ can’t enter into our area.

Our next step is to eliminate the virus and stop the carrier from spreading it.

We immunize ourselves against it by getting a shot and building up our immune system.

Finally, we heal ourselves by visiting the doctor and following a treatment protocol.

I hope this helps people see and identify the toxic people in their lives. If they can’t eliminate them, they need to emotionally immunize themselves so that they can heal and not allow the toxic person to destroy them.

C. G.

Dear C. G.:

I found your essay very insightful and intuitive. I agree with your assertion that toxic people tend to pick on those people who pose an emotional threat to them. This means that if we are secure within ourselves we can deal with a toxic person more effectively. However, it becomes confusing when the toxic person is one’s parent, sibling or spouse. It is not easy or often possible to eliminate a family member from your life.

Thank you again and hatzlocha!

Dr. Yael Respler

