Jumpnasium And Billy Beez

Looking for indoor destinations to take your children during their Chanukah break? Here are two excellent indoor parks I have recently visited with my family. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed each of the places immensely.

Jumpnasium

Located in Fairfield, NJ, near Passaic, this is an indoor park featuring many inflatable activities. During the open jump times, children can visit for a 70-minute session and enjoy themselves in this well-supervised inflatable kingdom.

The 70-minute open jump slot is divided in two. The children first enjoy the activities in Stadium 1 for 40 minutes and then children and staff transfer to stadium 2 to take advantage of the exciting equipment there.

Jumpnasium activities include huge inflatable slides, inflatable moon walks with basketball hoops, a slippery “Rock Slide” with the great challenge of reaching the top, a trampoline with hoops to play basketball, as well as both children- and adult-sized air hockey tables.

Children must be at least 34 inches tall to participate in the activities. However, there are plenty of “non-bounce” equipment for toddlers to play with if they come along with their older sibs. Call ahead or check the website for the open jump hours.

Billy Beez

These 13 indoor parks, located in malls throughout the U.S., offer an alternative activity for children in malls or shopping centers. No matter which of the locations you choose to visit, Billy Beez provides a plethora of activities for both children and “children at heart.” The 20,000-square foot facility is packed with fun activities for everyone.

We visited our local Billy Beez branch in the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, NY. Billy Beez is unique in the way that you see adults playing alongside children, turning the trip into a lasting family adventure for all to remember.

Wherever you look, you see slides snaking through the other activities and each other – big slides, small slides, long slides, short slides, red slides, blue slides, yellow slides, green slides. The rainbow-wave slide is lots of fun to race down. Check out which color is the fastest.

The foam ball area, featuring many activities and upper lever cannons, offers a safe place for an exciting ball fight. Just watch out for flying balls!

The enclosed soccer and basketball fields are places for youngsters to perfect their game of their preferred sport. Bouncing on the trampoline is another favorite activity.

Each of the Billy Beez characters can be found displayed throughout the park. Each bee has its unique character. The leader of the pack, Billy, is always making sure everyone is having a blast. His favorite thing to do is start a ball battle with his friends in the Ballistics arena. Buzzy, Honey, Queenie, and the others are also found in their favorite spots throughout the park.

Billy Beez boasts a section designed especially for children under 42”. In this section, toddlers can play on their own mini slides and soft play toys.

Billy Beez parks are cleaned regularly throughout the day and attendants are stationed throughout the park to ensure the safety of all guests.

S. Y. Einhorn

About the Author: S. Y. Einhorn is a teacher and mother of four who lives in Monsey, NY. She does both writing and photography as a hobby. Her articles and photos of her extensive travels have been published in various magazines and newspapers.

