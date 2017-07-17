Photo Credit: Hubby logo

Want to know what’s “in”? Grilled artisanal flatbreads are “in.” Plain cheesy pizza is always, and always will be, a great dish. However, put the pizza dough on the grill and you have just elevated it to a whole new level.

I have been to many new restaurants, and some sort of grilled flatbread or pizza is always on the menu. Usually served as an appetizer, it’s become a common trend. However (at least where I live), I find that it is typically fleishig, with pulled beef or pastrami on top.

I decided to play around and make a dairy version of a grilled flatbread. I took my favorite foods, cheese, walnuts and beets, to create the ultimate sweet and salty flatbread. It’s crispy, creamy, and crunchy. The arugula on top adds a nice depth of pepperiness and freshness that cuts the richness of all the cheese. It’s also so easy to make. Grilling the pizza dough literally takes two minutes on each side, and it tastes delicious.

I use my grill pans on top of the stove all the time. I have one for meat and one for dairy. I grill all sorts of things indoors and I never have to leave my kitchen. It’s the greatest invention. Make this for your family on Thursday night, and they will be wowed. #Pizzaoutflatbreadin

Ingredients:

1 package of store-bought pizza dough

1 container of scallion cream cheese

1 package of ready cooked beets (I used Gefen)

1 package of glazed walnuts (I used Emerald)

1 ball of fresh mozzarella cheese

1 package of goat cheese

1 container of arugula

Honey (optional)

Directions:

Roll the pizza dough out so it becomes extremely thin.

Grill the dough for a few minutes on high heat on both sides, until it is cooked through.

Shmear the grilled flatbread with a generous amount of scallion cream cheese.

Crush the walnuts into little pieces and scatter a handful on top.

Slice the beets and layer over the cream cheese.

Scatter bits of goat cheese and mozzarella cheese on top, then bake on a cookie sheet at 350°F for about ten to fifteen minutes or until all the cheese has melted.

Garnish with fresh arugula.

For an extra burst of flavor, drizzle a small amount of honey over the whole flatbread.

Slice into pieces and enjoy!