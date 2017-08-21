Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It’s amazing to think that we are just a few weeks before the start of Tishrei, a month full of holidays. This translates in many ways to a month full of festive meals. Thus, I opted this month to focus on the festive theme, incorporating simanim of Rosh Hashanah where possible.

Carrot Gnocchi (gnocchi, an Italian dish in the pasta genre made with potato, is known in Italian as gnocchi de patata) served over Creamed Green Spinach should be served warm (never cold) as a side or appetizer. The combination creates a synergistic deliciousness that will bring your meal to another level.

The Salmon Roulade comes out extremely tender and is a joy to taste.

We will finish with a Crispy Kale Stuffed Chicken. I ordered my chicken cutlets butterflied and thinned, which gave me a nice wide surface to work with. The Pardes Farms Chopped Kale added a nice green component (color and flavor), which is contrasted by a delicious pomegranate paint.

May your New Year be filled with lots of goodness and blessings for you, your family and loved ones.

Carrot Gnocchi

Prep Time: 15 min; Cook Time: 10 min; Serves: 6-8

3 large or 5 ½ medium Russet or Idaho potatoes, baked and peeled

1¼ cups carrot juice

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 extra large egg

¼ tsp white pepper

2 cups potato or cornstarch, divided

Preparation Steps

Mash or rice potatoes well. Add eggs, carrot juice, salt, pepper and one cup of starch. Incorporate all ingredients by kneading together with gloved hand. Slowly add second cup of flour until it no longer sticks to your hand when kneading. Take a handful of gnocchi dough and roll out a snake (long cylinder) ½ inch in diameter. Cut the “snake” every ½ inch and press down, creating your pillow. Using a fork, press the tines to create an indentation on each gnocchi. Put up a pot of water to boil. When the water comes to a rolling boil, place all gnocchi in the water. Gnocchi are ready when they have been floating for 15-30 seconds.

Creamed Spinach

Prep Time: 5 min; Cook Time: 8 min; Serves: 6-8

½ container pareve cream cheese

15 oz fresh baby spinach or 1lb frozen chopped spinach, defrosted, drained and squeezed dry

2 cups pareve milk

1 ¼ tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp onion powder

pinch of garlic powder

pepper, to taste

Preparation Steps

Bring milk to a boil. Add all ingredients except spinach and whisk till well incorporated. Bring to simmer and add spinach. Stir spinach until wilted and then remove. Use remaining sauce for pasta or gnocchi.

Salmon Roulade

3 ½ lbs salmon fillet, butterflied

1 cup frozen chopped spinach, defrosted, and squeezed well

8 oz cream cheese, pareve is ok

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 cloves garlic

2 tbsp honey

pinch of white pepper

butchers twine

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine all ingredients except for salmon, spinach and honey in a food processor. If the mix becomes too thick, add milk or water, one tbsp at a time. Add spinach to processor and pulse till evenly distributed (1-2 pulses). Lay parchment paper on counter top, and place salmon on top. Be sure there is enough paper to lay underneath the entire opened salmon as it will aid in the rolling. Smear spinach mix on 4/5ths of the salmon. Gently lift parchment paper and roll salmon from smeared end to the other side. Slip seven 12-inch pieces of butchers twine underneath salmon roll. Space each piece of twine approximately 3/4 inch apart. Bring both sides to the top of the roll and tie a knot. Using a sharp knife, gently create slices by slicing in between pieces of twine. If the roulade slice falls apart. just gently put the roll shape back together.

9. Lay slices on parchment-covered baking sheet. Bake uncovered for approximately 10-13 minutes until done.

Crispy Kale Stuffed Chicken Roll

Prep Time: 10 min; Cook Time: 18 min; Serves: 4

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast, butterflied and thinned

1 ½ cups Pardes Farms chopped kale

¼ cup fresh basil

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 ½ tbsp cornstarch

¾ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 cup light mayonnaise

1 Egg

Preparation Steps

Preheat oven to 375°F. Blend or process all ingredients except chicken, mayonnaise and breadcrumbs until well combined. Spread ¼ of the mix lengthwise on each chicken fillet, leaving one end with a two-inch margin uncovered. Tightly start rolling from the side with the filling toward the side with no filling. Roll seam under chicken. Spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise over the entire chicken. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over chicken and slightly press down on the crumbs. Bake for 18 minutes until thoroughly cooked.

Pomegranate Paint

¾ cup pomegranate juice

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 tbsp honey

Preparation Steps

Bring pomegranate juice and balsamic vinegar to a slow boil. Let cook 3-4 minutes and then add honey. Cook until it’s a thickened consistency.