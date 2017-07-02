Photo Credit: Abeles & Heymann

With July 4th just around the corner (and not falling out during the three weeks), my friends and family are asking me what’s the best way to grill up my Abeles & Heymann hot dogs to perfection.

Sometimes I like to cut some shallow slices into the franks before putting them on the grill. This helps prevent blistering, and cooks them a little more evenly inside. My brother prefers to leave them untouched, which leaves them a bit juicier inside. Slicing the franks slightly adds some more crispy areas, which even my brother admits makes them even tastier.

A technique called spiraling has started to become popular which maximizes the crispiness of your hot dog. It takes a little more time to prepare, but if you like your hot dogs extra crispy, it’s worth it.

To spiral your Abeles & Heymann hot dog, run a skewer through it from one end to the other.

Take a knife and cut the frankfurter on an angle as you roll the hot dog.

Once you reach the other end, remove the skewer, stretch the hot dog a bit, and cook it on the grill.

You’ll need to watch it, as the hot dog cook a little quicker this way.

The end result is an Abeles & Heymann hot dog with a lot of deliciously crisp surface area.

Happy 4th of July from all of us at Abeles & Heymann.