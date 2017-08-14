Photo Credit: Hubby logo

Don’t worry – summer isn’t over. Let’s continue enjoying our barbeques, corn on the cob, watermelon – and smores. I absolutely love toasting marshmallows and making smores, but there are a few problems with them.

A. they are messy and B. they are hot. (Who wants to eat hot things in this weather?)

I tried to think of a way I could serve them on Shabbos afternoon, without the mess and the heat. What I came up with is the all-time favorite “Smores Pie,” which can be made in advance and served at room temperature, without the heat or the mess. Just cut a slice of this heavenly pie and you will be transported to ooey-gooey marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate heaven. The best part is: it is easy to make. With only four ingredients, you will be able to get out of that kitchen and have more time to enjoy your summer. Oh, and did I mention that the kids will love this, too? #Somemoresmoresplease

Ingredients:

1 graham cracker pie crust

9 oz. bittersweet chocolate (I used chocolate chips)

1 cup of coconut milk

1 bag of marshmallows

Directions:

Heat up the coconut milk in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.

Place the chocolate in a glass or metal bowl, and pour the steaming hot coconut milk over it. Let it sit like this for five minutes. The coconut milk will warm the chocolate enough to melt it.

After five minutes, stir the contents of the bowl to create a glossy chocolate ganache.

Pour this mixture into the pie crust and refrigerate for 20 minutes until the ganache has set.

Take the pie out of the fridge and top with marshmallows.

Set the oven to broil. Stick the pie in for one minute or until the tops of the marshmallows have darkened.

Take out of the oven and refrigerate until serving.

Serve at room temperature, and enjoy!