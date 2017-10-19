Home In Print From the Paper Games Galore: Retro (Part I) In PrintSectionsMagazinePotpourri Games Galore: Retro (Part I) By Jodie Maoz - 29 Tishri 5778 – October 19, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Health and Medicine Kite Pharma, Launched by Israeli Scientists, Gets FDA Approval for Lymphoma Treatment Palestinian Authority Greenblatt: Palestinian Authority Unity Government Must Recognize Israel Chessed and Tzedaka Chicago Founder of Scholarships for IDF Veterans Meets 1,500 New Students On Campus / Education 52 JCCs from 15 Countries Go Speed Dating for New Jewish Partnerships Russia Russia’s UN Envoy Harshly Attacks US, Israel, for ‘Ignoring the Palestinians’ Jerusalem Sen. Cruz Pushing Resolution Confirming Jewish Connection to Jerusalem News Briefs Government Knesset Legal Adviser Warns Govt Can’t Probe Foreign Funding Behind NGOs European Union EU Backs PA Claim Jewish Building in Judea, Samaria Towns Threatens Talks Sponsored Post Having A Baby… In Exchange for a Crib Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today Health and Medicine Kite Pharma, Launched by Israeli Scientists, Gets FDA Approval for Lymphoma Treatment Chessed and Tzedaka Chicago Founder of Scholarships for IDF Veterans Meets 1,500 New Students The Jewish Story with Rabbi Mike Feuer The Jewish Story: The Merchant Queen [audio] Jerusalem Sen. Cruz Pushing Resolution Confirming Jewish Connection to Jerusalem Something Random from the Week Knife Waving Arab Terrorist Shot in Stomach, Evacuated Terrorism David Israel