Gloria Mound: The Mother Of Marranos

The name Gloria Mound has been synonymous with the history of Anusim, forced converts to Christianity, and with Casa Shalom, the Institute for Marrano (Anusim) Studies, the center for all those interested in the subject.

Ms. Mound devoted four decades of her life to researching the history, dispersion and fate of the Jews who were exiled from Spain in 1492, and thanks to her dedicated research thousands around the world have regained their Jewish identities.

Who is Gloria Mound and how did her life-long obsession come about?

Gloria Mound was born and grew up in London. In 1978, Gloria and her husband Leslie were vacationing on Ibiza and Formentera in Spain’s Balearic Islands. They never expected to discover Jews living in those backwaters, Jews who had been there since the expulsion in 1492! The islanders had protected them for five hundred years!

In addition, Gloria and Leslie came across ancient documents – including a 14th century Scroll of Esther – and four secret synagogues that had been in use until the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936. They were so fascinated by what they found that they expanded their research to the larger Balearic Islands of Majorca and Minorca.

Although in 1985 Gloria and her husband had been planning to make aliyah, they decided to move to Ibiza for a year in order to conduct more research on the history of Anusim, also called Marranos, secret Jews from Spain and Portugal. That one year turned into three years due to the couple’s remarkable findings there.

Gloria’s work created considerable academic interest, and in 1988, after settling in Israel, she founded Casa Shalom, which in 1994 became the Institute for Marrano (Anusim) Studies.

The Institute welcomed visitors from all over the world, including many from families of hidden Jewish background who desire to learn more about their heritage. Till the end of her life, this year at 86, Gloria continued her research activities, gave many worldwide lecture tours at international conferences, and contributing articles to scholarly journals and to the Encyclopaedia Judaica. Among others, early in her studies, Gloria was able to trace her husband’s lineage, and that of her children, Ruth and David’s, back to 1556 in England and 1391 in Spain! In 1988, she was appointed Honorary Research Fellow by the University of Glasgow, an appointment that has been renewed every year since then.

Over the course of her travels and research, Gloria amassed a unique library of over 2,500 rare books and over 5,000 rare documents. Wishing to create a permanent collection for her research material in an academic framework, she contacted the Netanya Academic College that housed the International Institute for Secret Jews (Anusim) Studies.

In 2011, Gloria was appointed Senior Adviser of this center, and it was at this time that she donated her collection to the Institute. Simultaneously, she moved Casa Shalom to Netanya, Israel.

Early this month I was sad to hear of Gloria’s passing following a protracted illness. Until the end, she maintained her passion for descendants of the exiled Jews of Spain, many of whom will pay their respects at her tombstone in the Gan Yavne cemetery in Israel.

Prof. Livia Bitton-Jackson

