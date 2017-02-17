How to Make Purim Fun Again!







It was with a start that I realized Purim was just around the corner. Hard to believe it was possible when I could still taste the delicious latkes, but the calendar does not lie – Purim was coming.

I’ll be honest; I’ve struggled with how to deal with Purim properly. When I was first married, I only had to deal with making mishloach manos, not how to costume the children and whom to invite for the meal. However, the mishloach manos kept me busy enough. I made lists of every person we knew, and made detailed, thoughtful mishloach manos for all. For the rabbeim, I made one kind, for family members, another, for block neighbors, a third, and for close friends, their own unique ones. Then, of course, we needed to hand them all out. Purim was a frantic, hectic day, characterized by stress, sitting in the car for hours, and always feeling hungry, despite all the junk food around me.

Once my children were born, I floundered trying to get them costumed them in Jewish themes without wasting too much money on an outfit they would wear only once, if even that much, as they never seemed to like their costume on Purim. We tried gemachim, the local discount store, borrowed from friends, and even splurged on real costumes from Purim popup stores. There were different levels of success, but each year, we said, “Next year will be better.”

However, somehow, with the meal situation, things were more stable. My family managed to create a schedule of hosts, with each sister hosting one year, and everyone sharing the burden of preparing the food.

With such a great show of sanity with the seudah, why couldn’t I find more balance with the mishloach manos and the costumes? I tried, I did. For a few years, I went uber simple, handing out the very same mishloach manos to everyone, regardless of age and affiliation. For the children, I insisted on costumes that were homemade or borrowed. And it was fine, but there was a certain taam missing, something not quite that festive.

This year, we believe we have managed to find the happy medium between overblown lavishness and austerity.

Firstly, we all sat down, the children and me, and found a theme that everyone could agree on. We chose Noach and his teiva, because one of my sons is named Noach.

For mishloach manos for the children, we will use our theme as a guide with a maximum budget of $3 per package. We will wait until the Purim sales begin and buy animal-themed bags, fill them with animal crackers, and water bottles, and anything else that has to do with animals and food that animals would eat. For the parents, we will give out a small bottle of vodka (1$) a bar of chocolate (less than $1 before Purim), and a box of wafers (less than $1 before Purim) wrapped in a pretty ribbon.

For costumes, we found a happy medium between buying full costumes and those made at home. Noach will dress up as Noach, using a broomstick as a staff, a shirt from his daddy, a turban from one of my headscarves, and a fake beard. My daughter will be Noach’s wife, wearing similar garb as Noach, minus the beard. The teivah will be made out of a brown cardboard box with a line in the middle. The lower line will be garbage, represented by snack wrappers. The upper line will be animals, represented by stickers of animals, seven of the kosher and two of the non-kosher. The upper level, mankind, will be my son’s face. I should not have to buy more than a couple of accessories, say a packet of stickers and a beard. This way, I will be able to give my children a good time without giving myself a heart attack.

Because if you aren’t having fun on Purim, when are you having fun?

About the Author: Pnina Baim is the author of the Young Adult novels, “Choices,” “A Life Worth Living,” and a how-to book for the Orthodox homemaker, “Sing While You Work.” The books are available at amazon.com.

