I was very excited to develop this recipe for a small cookbook that was sent by Masbia to people who made a donation to the organization. Especially around this time of year, it’s important to focus on all of the good deeds our community does.

It’s my pleasure to share this recipe with you.

Tzimmes is a traditional food eaten on Rosh Hashanah usually made of carrots and prunes. I decided to twist things up a bit and turn tzimmes into a satisfying main dish. My Slow-Cooked Beef Tzimmes is hearty, sweet and savory, and can be made in advance. I served it over rice, but it can be eaten plain as well, like a stew.

Simanim included: carrots, honey. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 6 hours.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 lbs. chuck steak

5 carrots

3 big sweet potatoes

½ bag of prunes

1 large orange

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ginger

½ c. honey

2 tsp. soy sauce

½ c. water

¾ c. red wine (I used Zmora cabernet)

Kosher salt and pepper

Directions

Peel and cube the sweet potatoes and carrots and place in the bottom of a crockpot. Add the prunes and the chuck steak. Cut the orange in half, and squeeze the juice over the whole mixture. Cut the remaining orange into pieces and place into the crockpot as well. Sprinkle generous amounts of salt and pepper over the mix, then add the honey, soy sauce, water, wine, cinnamon and ginger.

Set the crockpot to low and let it cook for 6-8 hours.