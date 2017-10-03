Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Three Easy Recipes For Chol HaMoed Dinner

Figgy Chicken

By Tanya Rosen

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 onion, cut in wedges

8 fresh figs, halved

3 cloves of garlic, smashed

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Place chicken in greased baking dish. Arrange onion, lemon, garlic, figs and rosemary around chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and pomegranate molasses.

Cover and bake at 400°F for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until chicken is cooked through.

Fast And Easy Corn Soup

By Sandy Eller

Ingredients

1 20 ounce bag diced onions

1 20 ounce bag frozen corn

3 frozen garlic cubes

1 cup soy milk

4 cups water

1 tablespoon salt

⅓ teaspoon cumin

Black pepper

Smoked paprika

Directions

Sauté onion in a small amount of oil until defrosted and translucent. Add corn and garlic cubes and cook five minutes more. Pour in soy milk and water and season with salt, pepper and cumin to taste. Bring to a boil and simmer 20 minutes. Puree in blender or with immersion blender. Sprinkle with smoked paprika before serving.

Sukkot Hash!

By Dr. Rachael Schindler

I love entertaining and am always thinking about and searching for that recipe that looks like you spent way more time on it than you did, tastes unexpectedly tantalizing, is satisfying and not just filling, and is healthy, so you don’t feel you clogged the arteries and more of your family and friends. That’s why this recipe is great anytime! Additionally, the ingredients are common enough that you probably have them at home.

Do you want to decrease the size of your midsection? Trim down your waist by eating? Let me share some fat facts with you. Increasing dietary-soluble fiber can help you cut dangerous fat located deep within your belly. In a study published in the journal Obesity, participants were able to cut metabolically-nasty visceral fat located in the stomach region and wrapped around vital organs, by ingesting more soluble fiber from veggies, fruits and beans.

Not bad. The veggies, spices and/or legumes in this recipe will make you feel full, trim and heart-smart! And this dish is so easy!!!! (Did I mention colorful too?)

Serves 4-6; Prep Time: 10 min; Cook Time: 15 min

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs ground turkey, chicken or beef

1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup green beans

3 whole jalapenos (seeded or not depending if you want spicy) or one pepper, any color

1 whole yellow onion chopped

14 ½ oz diced tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

4 cups shredded cabbage or cole slaw mix

1 tsp fennel seed (great for digestion and taste)

2 tsp turmeric or Asian blend

2 tbsp extra virgin olive or coconut oil

Directions

Cook meat in skillet until browned. Drain. Sauté green beans in oil, then add onion and jalapenos or peppers. Add cabbage and sauté 2-3 min. Sprinkle fennel seed and seasoning, add tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir in meat. Add salt and pepper or even a squeeze of raw honey.

Add ins/substitutions: any beans or chick peas or legumes and veggies you have in the house. Substitute any parve protein for meat, including scrambled eggs.

Spoon into tacos, soft tortillas or Boston or butter lettuce as a wrap!

Rachael E. Schindler, PhD. is a multiple degree psychologist, founder of “TheFiveTownsDiet” meals home delivery (www.litenlow.com/dietdelivery/), lecturer, author, naturopathic medicinal practitioner, certified pediatric and adult nutrition counselor. She specializes in fitness, food, stomach problems, hormonal and behavioral issues for both children and adults. She can be reached at Teichbergr@aol.com or 917-690-5097.