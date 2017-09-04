Photo Credit: Screenshot

A French victim of the Barcelona bombing, Renaud, on Sunday told French TV that an Israeli has saved the lives of his children.

“An Israeli did not hesitate to jump to save my children, to recover them, while the terrorist was still inside the car,” Renaud revealed in the TF1 show Seven to Eight. “I would like to find the savior of my children,” he added.

Advertisement

Renaud said he was in Barcelona on vacation with his wife and two children. “I saw people getting hit by the vehicle,” he told TF1, adding, “I had my son in my arms, and I just had time to do a quarter turn to try to absorb the shock.”

“I was hit hard by the truck. It was very fast, it impossible for me to react,” he continued, “then I no longer had my son in my arms, I fell to the left side of the vehicle which stopped a few yards away after hitting us.”

Renaud’s eldest son was thrown from his arms at the shock of the hit and was recovered by an anonymous Israeli man who was on the scene.

The double attack on Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils on August 17 and 18 was claimed by ISIS, caused more than a hundred wounded, five of whom are still in critical condition. The death toll from the attacks has risen to 16 deaths, with the passing last Sunday of a 51-year-old German victim.