On today’s Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten interviews Rabbi Guy Avihod Director of Jerusalem’s Haboydem clothing stores about the true meaning of the holiday of Sukkot. Rabbi Avihod stresses that Sukkot and its symbols are a reminder that Jewish unity regardless of one’s religious or political affiliations is essential. He also explains that on Sukkot Jews leave their homes and enter into temporary dwellings to show their ultimate belief in G-d’s Divine protection.