G-d Is Everywhere

In his early years the Grand Rebbe of Sasov, Rav Moshe Leib, was taught to fear G-d. He was barely six years old when a man said to him:

“Moshe, I will give you a gold coin if you will tell me where G-d lives!”

“And I will give you two gold coins if you will tell me where G-d doesn’t live!” replied the little boy.

***

The Tears Of A Woman

Once a poor woman came to Rav Moshe Leib crying.

“Rebbe,” she pleaded with him, “please pray to G-d on behalf of my daughter who is very sick.”

“May G-d send her a speedy recovery,” the rav blessed her.

But the woman was not satisfied. “I will not leave here until you swear to me on your share in the future world that G-d will cure her,” she said.

“I swear on my part in the future world that G-d will cure her of her illness,” he replied.

The woman felt relieved and she departed, thanking him profusely.

One of his disciples witnessing this scene said, “Why did you swear on your part in the future world that her daughter will be cured when she is dangerously ill and may not survive?”

“What could I have done?” replied the rav. “The tears of a daughter of Israel are more valuable to me than all the parts in the future world. If I had to swear to make her stop crying and feel happy, it is well worth it even if I have to lose my part in the future world.”

***

The Love Of His Fellow Man

Rav Moshe Leib always found something good in every person.

“Even when a fellow Jew does something unethical and acquires money, he is not to be completely chastised,” he would say, “for he usually does good with this money. He gives charity or supports his little children.”

He would then raise his eyes to the heavens and say: “Lord of the universe, we all know that if You will scrutinize the prayers of Your children You will notice that they mostly pertain to money. They usually pray for a life of happiness, which contains a good income, a life of sustenance, and a life of riches and honor. Now what does a Jewish person do with his money? If You will look closely You will notice that it is tied up with mitzvos and good deeds.

“But a Jewish person is never satisfied with just fulfilling this mitzvah. He sends his children to study Torah, he celebrates the Shabbos as if it were a banquet, expending great sums of money on food in honor of the day, and he gives to various charities. How can You, O G-d, still find fault with Your children?”