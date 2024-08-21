Photo Credit: Jewish Press Staff

The Javits Center in New York City was abuzz with excitement as Fanatics Fest, a celebration of sports and entertainment, took center stage in a three day sports festival that started last Friday. The event brought together fans of all ages and backgrounds to immerse themselves in interactive experiences, exhibits, and activations from top leagues and brands put together by Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

The National Football League (NFL) activation was a crowd-pleaser, with a 40-yard dash competition, a display of all 58 Super Bowl Rings, and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, the National Hockey League (NHL) offered a range of interactive experiences, including a target practice and accuracy challenge, as well as a virtual experience that allowed fans to step into an NHL player’s world.

Other leagues and brands also made a splash, including the WWE, which let fans recreate their own entrance and get up close and personal with authentic memorabilia. The NBA and WNBA activations offered a range of experiences, from walking the red carpet to competing in shooting contests and learning about league history.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS) also had a strong presence, with activities like batting cages, gaming lounges, and holographic photo booths. And for fans of collectibles, brands like Topps and Lids offered exclusive products and experiences.

Throughout the day, attendees could also meet and greet with top athletes and legends, take part in giveaways and contests. With something for every sports fan, Fanatics Fest was a sports pilgrimage covering the full gamut of major professional sports.

In addition to the league activations, fans also enjoyed the Fanatics Fest Kids Zone, where they could gear up and go like their favorite NFL players. The WWE Superstar entrance experience was another highlight, allowing fans to choose their own entrance theme and walk down an official WWE set.

The NBA’s Emirates NBA Cup Experience was also a hit, featuring appearances by NBA legends and current players, as well as a shooting contest with exclusive prizes. And for fans of the WNBA, the WNBA Academy offered a nostalgic classroom experience, complete with quizzes, a “WNBA Academy Honor Roll,”

The UFC Octagon experience was another crowd-pleaser, allowing fans to step inside the official UFC Octagon and test their knockout power. And for fans of MLS, the holographic Fantasy Photo Booth offered a unique opportunity to pose with MLS stars.

Overall, Fanatics Fest was a must-attend event for sports fans of all ages. With its interactive experiences, exhibits, and activations, it was a celebration of sports and entertainment.

