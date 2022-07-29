Photo Credit: AlephBeta

On Tisha B’Av the custom is to sit on the floor and grieve for the loss of the Holy Temple. The pain and anguish we are meant to experience is equated to having the body of a loved one dead on the floor in front of us.

But how can we make that switch internally and not just externally?

We may be doing the right things on the outside and still feel so disconnected on the inside. These events happened so long ago. How can they really be relevant to me, today?

How can I connect more deeply to the pain?

Aleph Beta’s Tisha B’Av videos are full of ways to help you connect to the deeper meaning of the day. Although the tragic events that occured on Tisha B’Av are in the past, there is still a way to connect to the day in a meaningful way.

If you’re not sure where to start, Baseless Hatred is one of our most popular Tisha B’Av videos. It takes a deeper look at the reasons behind the destruction of the Temple and demonstrates how some of these problems still exist today.

Take some time now to watch it before Tisha B’Av. This way you can enter the fast with a new perspective on how to connect to this painful day.

