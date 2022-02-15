Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Amid Rising Tensions in Ukraine, United Hatzalah Teams Throughout The Country Maintain Vigilance

Ukraine – Due to the current tense security situation following rumors of an impending invasion from Russia into Ukraine, United Hatzalah will be strengthening its teams in Kyiv, Uman, and Odesa, in order to provide a continuous medical response in the Jewish communities as the needs arise.

As the situation in Ukraine worsens, consultations have taken place between the management of the United Hatzalah in Israel, and other relevant parties, to enable the continued provision of medical response to the Jewish communities in Ukraine. At this stage, it has been decided that the rescue teams will remain where they are and will continue their lifesaving activities as usual.

In the coming days, additional life-saving medical equipment will be sent in order to prepare the volunteers and communities for any scenario that may arise.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, “We support the Ukrainian people and the Jewish communities throughout Ukraine and we are praying for their well-being. I am happy to announce that the dedicated United Hatzalah volunteers who have been volunteering in Ukraine throughout the year, will continue their lifesaving activities. We will be constantly monitoring and reassessing the situation. A special shipment of additional medical equipment will arrive in Kyiv in the coming days, to help the volunteers prepare for any eventuality. Hopefully, they will not need it.”

