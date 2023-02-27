Photo Credit: iKonnect

Real estate experts across the board agree that current market conditions make it an ideal time to purchase your home in Israel. According to Avinoam Tekuzener of iKonnect, “the rise in interest rates have slowed down real estate sales nationally, after decades of huge demand and sharp increases in value. There is now a limited window of opportunity.”

For many decades, potential olim and visitors across the English-speaking world have favored centrally located Raanana for its warm, embracing community and laid-back atmosphere. Less than a half-hour drive to Tel Aviv, this pleasant, well-managed city boasts a high-tech industrial park where major international companies and local startups employ many locals.

Housing in Raanana includes private homes as well as apartments in well-planned neighborhoods. Now iKonnect is offering a new pinui binui (evacuation and reconstruction) project in the heart of the city, presenting a rare opportunity to purchase your dream home in the best location in Raanana.

The iKonnect project offers the best of both worlds. It is on a side street, for a very quiet, residential experience, but close enough to the center to be within walking distance of schools, synagogues, shopping and parks. A large proportion of the residents are Anglos, who are eagerly waiting to welcome new members to their close-knit community.

Potential buyers can choose from 40 apartments spread over two 7-story buildings. There are 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units as well as luxury penthouses to suit all needs, from older couples looking to downsize, to families who seek the space and comfort of the 140 sqm 4-bedroom unit. All apartments were designed with comfort and efficiency in mind and built to a high technical standard.

This upscale project will feature plenty of aesthetically designed public spaces and high-end landscaping. In an innovative twist, the developers have decided to incorporate art in the common areas — specifically the lobby, as well as in the common room on the bottom floor where there will be an art exhibit.

The artistic concept flows seamlessly with the family-friendly vibe of the project, reflected in the open spaces and gardens in and around the two buildings, as well as the underground parking lot and storage rooms.

Sales begin next month, with special presales on selected units. Don’t miss this chance to buy the home you’ve always wanted in perfect location in Israel! For more information visit: www.israelkonnect.com