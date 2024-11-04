Photo Credit: IDF Drone Footage

Responses from Lebanese users to the documentation of the explosion of 80 buildings in the village of Meiss al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, which was published this morning by Amit Segal.

The spectacular explosion of 80 targets with a single button press was a major topic of discussion among Lebanese users on social media today. Besides this special documentation, there were not many significant events in the area today, which helped it stand out even more.

Here are some interesting quotes I collected from the web, some from accounts with tens and hundreds of thousands of followers:

1. يعقل تم تدمير 80 نفق بلمحة بصر جنوب لبنان المقاوم الابي. كم الفترة الزمنية التي تخللت بناء هذه الانفاق وكيف دخلوها بكل اريحية؟

Do you think it makes sense that 80 tunnels were destroyed in the blink of an eye in southern Lebanon, the “resistant” Lebanon? How long did it take to build them, and how did they (the Israelis) enter them so comfortably?

2. الأنفاق التي حفرها حزب الله تحت القرى يستعملها الإسرائيلي لنسف تلك القرى. كان إسمها “ميس الجبل”

The tunnels dug by Hezbollah under the villages were used by the Israelis to blow up those villages. This village was once called “Meiss al-Jabal.”

3. كان اسمها ميس الجبل الآن اسمها حفرة الجبل ?

Its name was Meiss al-Jabal, and now its name is the pit of the Jabal (mountain in Arabic – AA).

4. ميس دون جبل

Meiss without Jabal (mountain – AA).

5. ثمن التبعية لإيران والولاء لها… ضاعت قرى الجنوب على وقع خطابات حسن نصر الله.

This is the price of alignment with and loyalty to Iran… The villages of the south are lost to the sound of Hassan Nasrallah’s speeches.

