Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express

The IDF Spokesman, Brigadier General Ran Kochav, told Reshet Bet radio Sunday morning: “The attacks that have been carried out since Be’er Sheva have not been under the direction of Hamas or any other terrorist organization, which is challenging and difficult.”

Attached is a picture of Muhammad Meri (circled in green), the father of Yahya Meri, one of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Ariel. Muhammad, a successful businessman, is seen here with Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, the founder of the Hamas movement.

Muhammad Meri named his eldest [terrorist] son Yahya, after the infamous Yahya Ayash, the chief bombmaker of Hamas, who was responsible for the deaths of approximately 90 Israelis, many of them civilians. Ayash was assassinated by Israel in 1996.