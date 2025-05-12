Photo Credit: A.I. Golem

“But why doesn’t Trump do everything Israel wants?”

First – full disclosure: I prefer the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

I assume that the majority of Israeli citizens would agree.

Last week, after the agreement between the Houthis and the US, followers contacted me asking what I thought about “the slap Trump gave Israel” in this regard.

This was joined by numerous headlines in Israeli media outlets over the past week claiming: “Trump does whatever he wants and doesn’t consider Israel.”

Let’s start with the very important fact: Trump is the president of the United States, and was elected to serve the United States, not the citizens of Israel.

Trump and the vast majority of senior officials in his administration have not hidden their support for Israel in the past and are not hiding it now.

This may surprise many of you (although I hope not), but Israel was a particularly marginal issue in US elections, usually not even in the top ten. This was evidenced by many polls during the months before the election (some of which were presented here on the channel). The “ticket” on which Trump was elected is: the economy and immigration. This is what bothers Americans, even though it seems to us in Israel that everything revolves around us.

This should be your basic premise.

Another assumption, which has been proven as a fact, is that Israeli interests are important to Trump, and when they do not conflict with American interests, then Trump acts in favor of Israeli interests.

The Houthi issue

Trump did not have to launch such a massive attack on the Houthis – dozens of attacks every evening for a month and a half (approximately 1,700 attacks, according to a figure cited by the Houthi leader, during which the US lost 2 F-18s and approximately 7 extremely expensive UAVs).

I thank him for doing it and I’m not mad at him for stopping it. He didn’t owe me anything in the first place. When someone does me a favor, I’m grateful. When someone stops doing me a favor, it doesn’t mean I harbor resentment for it, because it’s essentially a gift.

Trump takes care of the US. Israel takes care of Israel. Many times it’s tangential. Not always. That’s how it works.

If Trump only did what Israel wanted, he would be in trouble with his voters. With his power base.

The Iranian nuclear issue

This is a central issue for Israel, one of the most important. As of this writing, the Trump administration has declared its opposition to Iran enriching uranium, threatened to attack Iran, and armed Israel over the top with almost everything it needs to attack the Iranian nuclear program.

Should we complain about this?

In the meantime, you need to be patient.

The issue of Edan Alexander

How dare Trump release an American citizen, negotiating with Hamas “at Israel’s expense and without asking it? This is truly terrible, a mortal blow to Israel.”

Well, no!

I don’t think so at all. I welcome the release of every Israeli hostage in any way, as long as Israel doesn’t give up on destroying the Hamas regime and doesn’t give up on its ground achievements in the Strip. Everything is good and kosher in my opinion. As far as I’m concerned, if Abu Mazen will bring about the release of the hostages, if Abu Muhammad al-Julani will do it, even the president of Iran – it’s good for me. I’ll thank everyone for every hostage. And the more, the better.

The issue of ending the war in the Gaza Strip

Trump, like all of us, wants the war to end. It prevents him from advancing processes in the Middle East. At the same time, Trump is arming Israel with all the weapons it requests to complete the job in Gaza. He publicly supports the evacuation of the Gaza Strip from its residents. He supports Israel in the face of challenges in the international arena (the UN, the Hague, Europe, and more).

Perhaps you have forgotten the intensity of the pressure that was on Israel during the Biden administration, from the Americans and also from the Europeans (I’m not even talking about Arab countries). Trump stopped all this pressure. It’s dramatic. During the Biden administration, there was a constant fear that if an international aid worker was accidentally killed, Biden would stop Israel (and it wasn’t far from that).

Now Israel can operate very comfortably and completely prevent food and aid from entering Gaza for over two months. Could any of you have imagined such a thing during Biden’s time?

The issue of Trump’s visit to the Middle East

Why is Trump visiting Saudi Arabia and not Israel?

I don’t know how many of you remember, but Trump’s first visit outside the US after the election was bought for $600 billion with an option to increase to a trillion dollars by the Saudi’s.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also pledged huge sums.

They earned it honestly. The Pope somewhat screwed up their initial efforts and the Vatican won this visit – which resulted in the election of the first American pope.

So Israel… maybe next time… don’t worry (:

The issue of protests on US campuses

I dare say that the Biden administration encouraged the dramatic demonstrations on US campuses last year, which were fueled by terrible hatred against Israel on US soil. At the very least, it did nothing to prevent them. It was simply terrible.

And what about Trump?

A dream. The complete opposite.

Arrests, billion-dollar sanctions on universities, strict enforcement, deportation attempts (which are currently being blocked by the American legal system).

He didn’t have to do it. What he’s doing in this matter is a tremendous and extremely important thing for the State of Israel. It has an impact going forward. For many years to come.

One could write more and more about the things Trump has been doing for Israel since he was elected.

But we must always remember that he is not obligated. He is not the Prime Minister of Israel. He is accountable to the American voter, not the Israeli voter. And precisely because of this, everything he does proves beyond any doubt that he is with us through thick and thin. Judge by his actions.

I wouldn’t be quick to question his commitment to Israel, along with the very important understanding that he doesn’t work for Israel. Don’t get the two mixed up!

