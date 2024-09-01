Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

As we leave the month of Av, there is one thing I need to get off my chest. During the 9 Days, Tisha b’Av and even afterwards, I watched many videos which focused on the challenges we are currently facing. These were all amazing productions, and I thank each and every one who was involved in bringing these projects to life.

I saw interviews with Oct 7th survivors and heard their stories. I watched heroes – yes, modern-day heroes – describe how they “ran into the fire” to save complete strangers. I listened to parents talk about their loved ones who were killed in battle or taken hostage and, like everyone else who watched these powerful videos, I cried oceans of tears.

However, as much as I “enjoyed” these videos, I must point out that they were all lacking in answering the most important question we have: Now that we have seen these videos and know what happened… what actions are we expected to take? Or, in just 3 simple words: And now what?

We are a nation of doers. We do not sit on the side and wait for things to happen… we go and make them happen!

For 30 days before Rosh Ha’Shanah we will all be involved in Teshuva – everyone on their own level. Then we will upgrade those actions to a more intense program as we prepare for Yom Kippur. Immediately after the fast – and some start while still fasting – the Sukkah will be built… In short, we do not “sit on the sidelines”. A Torah life is not about being a spectator. It’s about being a player on the field.

Therefore, if we are indeed a people who take after our forefathers who said; “We will do and we will listen” (notice which came first!) – what is expected of us in the aftermath of Oct 7th?

On one of the videos mentioned above, the Rav that was narrating said that he went to his Rabbonim and asked what he needed to do.

Here is a direct quote from the video; He asked; “What do I do? What’s my avoda, my responsibility?”

The answer he received was very clear. “Go out and tell Klal Yisrael what happened here (in Israel). Teach them what happened here.” The Rav – who had been in Israel when these tragic events occurred – did exactly what he was told.

“That’s what I did for several months. I traveled the length and breadth of the country (America) talking about things that I saw, things that I heard and tried to share the experience with people.”

In addition, this Rav – who has unfortunately experienced several tragedies of his own and who I know very well – paid for the production of the video I just described! He is truly a remarkable person whose love for Am Yisrael knows no limits and, of course, I have no complaints against this Tzaddik at all. My question is with the direction he was given… it was incomplete!

“Tell Klal Yisrael what happened” – yes, very important… but what now?? Once we know what happened, what are supposed to do about it? Cry all day? Hide under the blankets? Become depressed? Angry? Sad? How come those Rabbonim didn’t give Am Yisrael a clear path of action?

As stated above, none of these videos I watched – not even one of them – answered this question. I realize they were designed for Tisha b’Av – a day to weep and mourn – but as soon as Tisha b’Av ends, we begin 7 weeks of comfort and positive direction. How come in our modern day, this direction, leadership and action is lacking?

Our Nation – especially our youth – is hungry for these answers. Therefore, although I would have preferred people far greater and more capable than me answer this question, I will share with you my thoughts on how to answer the millions of Yidden who are asking; “And now what?”

In the Torah world, every question about what we need to do, has a double-sided answer.

First there is the spiritual side. Oct 7th was a Shabbat, so it is clear we need to strengthen our Shabbat observance. Even people keeping Shabbat for 50 years need to review Hilchot Shabbat, to make sure things are being done correctly. But there’s more. The enemies struck at all kinds of Jews with unprecedented hatred, so we need to have unprecedented Ahavat Yisrael with our brothers/sisters – especially those who do not dress or think like us. We need to increase our chessed, reinvigorate our tefillot and energize our children with love for Torah. That’s the first side of this answer, but it’s not everything.

The second part of the answer is the physical side… after all, Hamas didn’t just burn books or destroy buildings. They came with fire in their eyes to bring to fruition what their father Haman (just one letter different from “Hamas”) wanted to do: “To destroy, murder, exterminate all the Jews from young to old, children and women…” (Megillat Esther 3:13) Therefore, since they wanted to destroy us physically, we must answer physically as well.

Jews worldwide need to begin the process of coming home to Eretz Yisrael. We need to start new communities, irrigate more fields, plant millions of trees, build beautiful houses and pave new roads. We need to join the army and make it stronger and more lethal. We need to teach our children that their future is only in the Jewish State and do everything possible to lead the way home.

Dearest friends, please do not fall into the trap of simply knowing what happened. We need to take it to the next step of turning that knowledge into positive action. Make it happen today.

Am Yisrael Chai!

