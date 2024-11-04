Photo Credit: ABC on YouTube

The US elections are nearly upon us, opinions are flying left and right, and as the rallies and conventions quiet down, and the voting begins, one must realize that the outcome, no matter what it may be, is not worth losing friendships over, or breaking up families, for no matter who you choose, as Koheleth says, the end of the story will be that we must trust in God, and follow his ways. The most important commandment in the Torah, according to several tana’im including Rabbi Akiva, Hillel, and others, is ‘Love the neighbor like one’s self’. It is not, vote Democrat or Republican.

I’ll start with some full disclosure, I’m not American. My wife and children are, as well as several other more distant family members, but I have no say in the vote, which is okay. This article is not about recommending a candidate, but rather a method of thinking that can help heal rather than tear down, for that should be the focus of any election, healing the nation, solving problems, and working together to do so, in spite of political differences that we may have.

I do not wish to belittle any of the issues facing US voters on Tuesday, and many are certainly important. But no matter how important you view the election as being, it is even more important to remember that all Americans, indeed all rational people, want the same thing, a country that thrives, a safe place to live surrounded by their loved ones, to have purposeful and profitable employment, and to feel pride in who they are and where they come from.

Elections come and go, and the government changes hands back and forth between parties, but only internal strife will destroy the country. The more that people fight, bicker, and refuse to hear the opinion of the other person, the more fragile the fabric that built the country becomes. The fight between political ideals is common in every country. They too come and go, and what was an ideal for one party in this election, may be touted as the most important issue by the opposite party in the future. I’ve seen staunch democrats become republican supporters over the years, and vice versa, even though they previously vehemently argued that the party they previously supported was the only party that any patriotic American could support. Things change, people change, and priorities change.

For a people of faith, who thrive on longevity, we pray that God guides and oversees the decisions made by whichever leader is chosen to move the world according to the master plan. In many Synagogues and temples, a special prayer is said reflecting exactly that sentiment every Shabbat. While we need to go out and vote and do our part, the ultimate decision will be God’s. The US official motto after all is, “In God we Trust”.

Koehelet teaches that to everything there is a season and that what has happened once, will happen again. Regardless of the outcome of this election, the Democrats will at some point come to power again, as will the Republicans. The only constant is that things will change, and we hope they change for the better.

A lot of people, especially Jewish people, are very worried about how Israel will fare in the future depending on who wins the US election. True, the US government has a lot of influence in Israel. But Israel has thus far survived many US governments, both democratic and republican, some more pro-Israel and some less. Even though the US government influences the State of Israel, God has far more influence, and our prophets tell us that it is our actions as Jews to one another, and in adhering to God’s commands, not any foreign government, that will decide whether or not Israel prospers. The Tanakh is full of prophets, from Moshe to Malachi telling us that what God really wants from us is to care for one another. Here are a few examples, although there are many more.

For I desire loving-kindness, and not sacrifices, and knowledge of God more than burnt offerings. (Hosea 6:6)

Learn to do good, seek justice, strengthen the robbed, perform justice for the orphan, and plead the case of the widow. (Yeshayahu 1:17)

He has told you, O man, what is good, and what the Lord demands of you; but to do justice, to love loving-kindness, and to walk discreetly with your God. (Michah 6:8)

But let him that boasts exult in this, that he understands and knows me, for I am the Lord Who practices kindness, justice, and righteousness on the earth; for in these things I delight, says the Lord (Yirmiyahu 9:23)

While the question to be decided is who will be in power now, and how will God guide them over the next four years, a more important question, is what will you do to make the world a better place every day? Will you choose to fight and bicker with political opponents over the dinner table because you dislike one political candidate they dislike another? Will you cease to invite those with a different political opinion than you over to your house, or block them on social media because the conversation is too tiring? Or will you choose to listen to others even if they have different opinions, and realize that they too are worried about the same things you are, that they too, perhaps love their country as passionately and deeply as you, enough to get worked up about it.

We are all worried about how the next government, whichever party wins, will influence the lives of the US people, and people around the globe over the next four years. But we should also think about how we as individuals, will influence the lives of those around us. Will we cut off those who differ from us, or will we choose to work together to build a better future as best we can? I strongly encourage every American to go out and vote. Vote out of love, vote out of passion, vote for a better future that you believe in. But more important than voting, is how will you interact with your neighbor, your friends, and your family, on Wednesday next week after the fanfare comes to a close. Instead of heated arguments and closing ourselves off to one another, why not try to convince each other of a unified prosperous future by kindness?

