Just as Rabbi Meir Kahane was right when he said that mass transfer was the only solution to the Arab problem in Israel, he was equally correct in his prophecies that Diaspora Jewry was heading to a disaster in the wake of their love affair with gentile lands. Here is an abridged essay he wrote for “The Jewish Press” back in 1986:

The medical world knows of the phenomenon of individual disorientation, a condition that finds people unable to place themselves or direct themselves in any planned manner. In a sense they do not know from where they came, where they are, where they are going or how to get there. At times it appears that the Jewish people carries within it the capacity to suffer on a national scale an illness or malady that is usually associated with individuals. Sometimes it appears, when looking at the suicidal, self-hating reactions of huge sections of the Jewish people, that one comes to the startling conclusion that here may be the first people in need of a national couch. And sometimes it appears that the Jewish people suffers from a national case of disorientation.

For example, take the Jews of the United States and Canada and all the other Exiles of comfort in the West. What mad national glaucoma destroys their ability to see that they are disoriented, that they do not know that they are not home, that they have taken the wrong turn, the wrong road and have settled down in a strange, a dangerous land? What national disorientation smites Jews who are free to leave the ultimate graveyard and save themselves and their loved ones, but who happily wander about the perch of disaster? What physio-psychological malady afflicts people who cheer Natan Sharansky for his brave struggle to come home and then happily misdirect themselves to Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami and Boro Park?

Whenever I visit the United States (and I’m sure the same phenomenon exists in Canada and Great Britain, though thanks to the Jewish Establishment pressure I am barred from entering those countries to see for myself), I am always struck by one salient and blatant reality: the utter sense of Jewish comfort, coziness and total sense of belonging. The Jew — and, of course, the Orthodox, too — has a total sense of being “home.” A remarkable and advanced stage of disorientation. Not the slightest feeling of being a stranger in a strange land permeates his happy life. Not even a smidgen of guilt sullies his clear conscience. The American Jew may be so far disoriented that his may, indeed, be a terminal case.

The Exile is defined in Judaism, in the Torah, as a punishment, a curse. It cannot — if Torah is to have any meaning, any truth to it– it cannot ever become a place of a comfortable, tranquil, Lotus-like paradise. Th Exile can never become “home.” One who says that the Jew can live happily and safely in the Exile is not only disoriented himself, but is claiming that Judaism, the Torah, is disoriented. The Exile is a curse and punishment and that is an Iron Law that is immutable.

When it was impossible to go up to the Land, the Jew had no choice but to suffer an Exile which was death between periods of tolerance. But, today, when the Almighty has begun the Final Redemption, to remain in the Exile that is the very essence of Chillul Hashem, Desecration of the Name, is an awesome sin in itself that will bring on us the very worst of tragedies. Between the ultimate nuclear holocaust that will envelop the Exile and the horrible Jew-hatred that will rise up to smother the Jew, the Exile is the horrible, horrible fulfillment of the words of the Almighty: “But the L-rd will give you there a trembling heart, and failing of eyes, and despair of soul; and your life will hang in doubt before you . . . ” (Deuteronomy, 28:65-66).

And as Hashem declared, it shall surely come to pass – unless we wake up from our slumber now.

