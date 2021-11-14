Photo Credit: Flash90
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arrives for a meeting with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, on May 25, 2021.

{Reposted from the author’s blog}

The Biden Administration has decided to pick a fight with Israel over opening an official consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem. The logical place to open the office is in Ramallah near the government offices of the Palestinian Authority, like many other countries.

Advertisement

Here is a sampling of some countries with consulate offices in Ramallah:

View of Ramallah from the Malta Consulate

The Israeli government voiced its strong objections to Biden’s decision to open an office in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minster Naftali Bennett said “My position, which has been presented to the Americans by myself and by Foreign Minister Lapid, is that there is no place for an American consulate that serves the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

In the past, there was a consulate which serviced Palestinian Arabs since 1967 at 18 Agron Street in the area Palestinians call “West Jerusalem,” in a building that the US has used since the Ottoman Empire ruled the area. It proved impractical and dangerous, as the armed guards which escorted American diplomats from the building in Israel to the offices of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, had to hand off security at the perimeter of Area A. US President Trump shut the Palestinian consulate and moved the services into the embassy to Israel.

If the United States wants to separate the facilities serving Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, it makes the most sense to open the consulate in Ramallah. Alternative locations can be cities in Area A under the control of the Palestinian Authority. The question is how much the Biden Administration wants to anger Israel, please Palestinians and put American diplomats in danger.

POSSIBLE LOCATION OF CONSULATE FOR PALESTINIANS COMMENTARY
Ramallah Most practical, as seat of PA government. Many countries have consulates there
Jericho Part of Area A, controlled by the Palestinian Authority
Bethlehem Part of Area A, and also part of what was envisioned as “corpus separatum” along with Jerusalem in the UN 1947 Partition Plan
eastern Jerusalem Annexed by Israel, would anger Israel and please PA as actively challenging Israel’s annexation
18 Agron Street, western Jerusalem Desired location as past location of consulate, but most controversial and impractical
Possible locations of US consulate to Palestinian Authority ranked from least to most controversial and dangerous

Related First One Through articles:

Western Jerusalem’s U.S. Consulate and Embassy

Going Green With Embassies in Jerusalem

The Hypocrisy Between An Embassy for Israel in Jerusalem and East Jerusalem, OPT

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBiden’s America: Illegal Aliens Worth More than U.S. Soldiers
Next articleAnd Now for Something Not Different at All: Arab Breaks Own Windshield, Blames Jews
Paul Gherkin
http://firstonethrough.wordpress.com/
Paul Gherkin is founder of the website FirstOneThrough, which is dedicated to educating people on Israel, the United States, Judaism and science in an entertaining manner so they speak up and take action. In a connected digital world, each person can be a spokesperson by disseminating news to thousands of people by forwarding articles or videos to people, or using the information to fight on behalf of a cause because In a connected digital world. YOU are FirstOneThrough.
Loading Facebook Comments ...