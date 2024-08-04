Photo Credit: Composit images from Wikimedia

Israel and its supporters have long desired to see a Jewish State existing peacefully in the broader Arab Middle East since before the modern State of Israel was founded, while Arab states and pro-Palestinians have refused the formulation. The two most notable examples were Zionists’ acceptance of the United Nations General Assembly 1947 Partition Plan which was met with Arab refusal and launching a war to destroy Israel, and Israel’s refusal to annex Gaza and the land East of the 1949 Armistice Lines (E49/”West Bank”) after the 1967 Six Day War in the hopes of trading land-for-peace, which was met by the infamous Khartoum Resolution of “Three No’s” from the Arab world.

The world has now cast a narrative that the situation is inverted and that Israel refuses the two-state formula for two states coexisting in peace while the Arab world embraces it. On its face, it seems accurate but is actually far from it.

On July 17, 2024, the Israeli Knesset overwhelmingly voted to reject a resolution for the establishment of a Palestinian state by a vote of 68-9, with many members of the 120-member parliament not voting. The vote seemingly confirmed the world’s portrayal of Israel stifling Palestinian independence and sovereignty to enable a peaceful two-state solution.

The United Nations Secretary General lambasted Israel in January 2024 – before the vote – that the Jewish State’s rejection of a two state solution was “unacceptable” and that “this refusal, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people, would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security.”

Lost in the charge is that the U.N. refuses to acknowledge current reality and prefers the fantasy. Its formula for two states living in peace includes a new Jew-free Palestinian State with a fully functioning military, and millions of antisemitic Arabs moving into Israel.

Anyone observing the region knows that the U.N. formula is the opposite of two-states living in peace but a direct call for the annihilation of the only Jewish state.

Hamas’s brutal attack on Israelis on October 7 was supported by 75% of Palestinian Arabs. In July 2024, support for Hamas still remained at twice the level of the relatively more moderate Fatah. Palestinians voted Hamas to 58% of parliament with the most antisemitic genocidal charter ever written. The leader of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority continues to state that Israel has no right to exist, and 93% of Palestinian Arabs are antisemitic.

Recognizing the impasse that Palestinians still want to destroy the Jewish State, several Democratic senators tried to advance a “compromise” of sorts, in which a demilitarized Palestine could be established next to Israel. The hope is that while the Palestinians would still want to destroy Israel, they would be unable to achieve their goals.

That vision was expressed in a March 2024 letter from several Democratic senators to Democratic President Joe Biden “to publicly outline a path for the United States to recognize a nonmilitarized Palestinian state.” That letter was signed by Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE),Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Ma1aheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (-D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The mainstream media lies that regular Palestinian Arabs hate Hamas to make the genocidal maniacs appear like an imposed fringe group rather than representing the mainstream. The U.N. lies that Palestinians favor a two state solution when they reject it in every poll.

Today, as in the past, Israel hopes for a two-state solution, as laid out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2009. However, the reality of the current “deformity of Palestinian political culture,” as so labeled by Palestinian activist James Zogby, prevents such action today.

Pushing for a Palestinian state in the shadow of the Palestinian military butchering innocent Israelis is either harmful whitewashing of Arab genocidal intent or a vicious call for the ethnic cleansing of Jews. Adorning the violent charge with decorative language of “coexistence” and “living side-by-side in peace” will do nothing to protect Jews from being slaughtered again.

Israelis do not have the luxury of surrendering to the fantasy of peaceful coexistence when the counterparty celebrates butchering women and children.

Perhaps in forty years. Perhaps sooner, after the militants are vanquished and the toxic Palestinian culture is reoriented towards respecting the humanity of Jews and rights to live in their ancestral holy land.

