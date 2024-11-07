The election of Donald Trump has brought out the anticipated comments by politicians and pundits. The talking heads have said that they are “outraged”, “disgusted” and “horrified” that the nation would elect a convicted felon who was accused multiple times of sexual assault.

Cover of Vanity Fair magazine

They referred to Trump has “Hitler” and a “Nazi” who would destroy democracy, an autocrat hell-bent on power. His racist ideology would punish minorities like Hitler did to the Jews.

Cover of the Daily News from December 2015

After the 2016 election of Trump, many liberals stopped inviting people who voted for Trump to their houses, parties and events. Anyone who did not have the clarity to see the vileness of Trump was deemed morally corrupt.

It’s a scene that has had a parallel over the past year among Jews who watched the glee of the socialist-jihadi alliance about the gruesome October 7 massacre of 1,200 people in Israel.

Jews were appalled that university presidents did not have the basic humanity to condemn calls for the genocide of Jews on campuses. That the United Nations Secretary General would demand that Israel not bring the terrorists to justice. That the Jewish Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer would not bring acts meant to stem the tidal wave of antisemitism to a floor vote.

People have been disgusted by scenes of Jews being openly attacked, intimidated and harassed on streets and college campuses. Outraged that attackers are immediately released and suffer no consequences. Incensed that people affix stickers that “rape is resistance” while ripping down posters of Jewish toddlers stolen into captivity. Revolted that members of Congress would deny rape – if it happened to Jewish women

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY16) yelling to a crowd on the streets of White Plains, NY after the October 7 massacre that Israel is making up propaganda to kill Arabs

Decent people are sickened that the International Court of Justice could accuse Israel of “genocide” for a war it didn’t start, doesn’t want, would end immediately if the hostages were released and terrorists surrender, and has the lowest civilian-to-terrorist death ratio of any urban combat. People are horrified that nations would vote to recognize a Palestinian State in the aftermath of Palestinian Arabs proving that they will not accept the basic presence of Jews anywhere.

On one side, people are disgusted that fellow citizens have elected a vile person, while on the other side, people are horrified that people have embraced antisemitic murderers. Liberals are shocked by the figurehead while Jews have been traumatized by pogroms.

Where does all of the revulsion lead? Will liberals once again end friendships with Trump supporters? Will Jews fire rabbis who sit on the board of Jewish Voice for Peace?

Will people recognize that the polarization is mutual? Will it matter?

Will The New York Times stop its glowing reviews of Rep. Rashida Tlaib who vilified Jews as greedy profiteers from racism? Will Trump stop mocking vets like John McCain because we was a prisoner of war?

Democrats and Republicans are no longer negotiating the finer points of economic or foreign policy. We have enabled the extremist members of the House of Representatives, as well as our politically active and biased media and school systems to redefine language, dismantle the foundation of facts, to reframe the narratives of history advancing an us-versus-them dynamic.

“Us” is the “powerless,” minority groups and LGBT+ communities. “Them” are White misogynistic powerful men. The battle is a broad redistribution of power, wealth and privilege. The combatants are the socialist-jihadi coalition embedded in your school system, running your media and serving in Congress, against “The Man,” now in the caricature of Donald Trump.

There have already been two assassination attempts on Trump before he was even elected. Has our society reached such a terrible state that unhinged extremists would have theoretically tried to kill John McCain or Mitt Romney because they are White male Republicans?

Many blame Chinese-owned TikTok and other social media algorithms for fueling the outrage. However, it is our education system, legacy media and political process that are the main culprits. It’s not just everyday citizen posts and reposts on social media meant to shock and awe to get followers, but historic institutions that upheld society have tacked to the immoral perverse.

The feelings and comments of Americans about the disgust they feel for America – fellow Americans, actually – about the election of Trump should NOT be to double down on the war against the “Patriarchy.” The left and right should retool their worldview for a country that provides freedom and opportunity for everyone collectively. Pitting one group against another will always be bad for society.

Will Democrats let the education system which they control via the teachers unions be fixed? Will mainstream media reorient their news towards facts instead of biased narratives? Will the country retool its political processes to allow moderates to win seats in deeply blue or red districts?

I doubt it.

People elected Joe Biden as a moderate to bring the nation together. He and Kamala Harris were a complete disaster. We remain disgusted with each other’s sense of humanity and morality.

And we have been given immunity to act with impunity.

And we are heavily armed.

It is time for us to be honest about our collective condition: there is a thin veneer of civilization covering tremendous anger and contempt for fellow Americans. At this vulnerable time – like a long dry spell marking susceptibility for forest fires – we need to douse our fields, cut back the dense wood, have emergency cut off of power lines and have early warning systems. Politically that means inserting civics classes into our schools, encourage volunteerism in our communities, cut back our viewing of mainstream and social media, and aggressively monitor hate groups, including expelling them and their financial sponsors from universities.

Donald Trump is not the cause of our disgust nor are the rabbis marching with Students for Justice in Palestine. They are byproducts of a deeper decay in our society, an us-versus-them mentality being aggressively fomented by a socialist-jihadi alliance.

Globalize the Intifada is a violent revolution brewing in the United States. Disgust may seem a quaint emotion before long.

