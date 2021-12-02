Photo Credit: twitter

Dec. 2, 2021

Letters to the Editor

The Chronicle

Duke U.

Dear Editor,

Leave it to the Palestinian Victimhood Narrative Crew to piggyback on every issue. They even show up at Jewish demonstrations celebrating 4000 years of uninterrupted life in Israel with their Israel doesn’t exist signs. I fully expect Pro-Palestinian activists to picket the Supreme Court with posters saying Israel should have been aborted. Now here we have Barbados’ declaration abandoning the British monarchy and the pro-Palestinians jumping aboard saying if Barbados can get rid of the Queen we should be able to get rid of Israel. It’s pathetic.

All that’s required for Palestinians to achieve their goal of a state of their own living in peace with Israel is to acknowledge the legitimacy of the Jewish state. Alas not a single one of them is prepared to give up their dream of erasing Israel and its people from the Middle East.

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro