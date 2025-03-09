Photo Credit: courtesy
The People's Talmud

Welcome to The People’s Talmud (TPT), the most fun and informative Talmud trip ever. Buckle up and ENJOY! Remember, Learning Talmud is a blessing!

Are you doing the Daf Yomi or wish you were? Check out the Brain Teaser and test yourself if you caught this info as the daf flew by! And if not, don’t feel bad, just click the link below and you’ll get the answer you missed.

Daf Yomi Brain Teasers

SUNDAY, MARCH 9th

Advertisement


Is there a time and place for extremism?

Sanhedrin 81: Positive Character Traits

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArab Report: Hamas Will Release Live Hostages for Extended Ceasefire
Next articleWSJ: Israel Ready to Launch Phase 2 of the War in Gaza
Gedaliah Gurfein
Gedaliah Gurfein, Rabbi, writer, and innovator is the creator of the website The People’s Talmud (thepeoplestalmud.com). This free-access site is dedicated to sharing Talmudic wisdom. A Jewish educator for more than 40 years, he has also worked in Israel's high tech sector and with film media. [email protected]