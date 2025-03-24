Photo Credit: courtesy

Welcome to The People’s Talmud (TPT), the most fun and informative Talmud trip ever. Buckle up and ENJOY! Remember, Learning Talmud is a blessing!

Are you doing the Daf Yomi or wish you were? Check out the Brain Teaser and test yourself if you caught this info as the daf flew by! And if not, don’t feel bad, just click the link below and you’ll get the answer you missed.

Daf Yomi Brain Teasers

MONDAY, MARCH 24th

Advertisement





Sanhedrin 96: False Prophets

Share this article on WhatsApp: