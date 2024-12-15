Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel stands strong today because of the courage and determination of those who protested in the streets to protect our future. Decades ago, in the early 1990s, the political left, led by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and supported by senior IDF and intelligence officials, sought to make a peace agreement with the Assad regime in Syria. Part of that plan involved surrendering the Golan Heights—a strategic gem overlooking all of Israel—to Syrian control.

But the people of Israel knew better. They launched a relentless campaign to stop this disastrous move, and they won. Their victory was not just a moment of political triumph but a turning point that ensured Israel’s security for generations to come.

The left’s dangerous plan ignored a critical truth about the Middle East: things change rapidly, and no peace agreement can be relied upon. The only constant in this volatile region is that the strong survive. Had the Golan Heights been handed over, it would now be in the hands of jihadi Sunni militias sweeping across Syria, creating a Taliban-like Afghanistan on our Northern border, threatening Israel’s very existence.

A New Middle East Emerges

Today, the Middle East is undergoing a seismic transformation. Syria, once a cornerstone of the Iranian-Shia axis, is no more. Sunni militias, some backed by Turkey, have toppled the Assad regime in a matter of days. The collapse of Syria marks the unraveling of an unnatural state imposed by Western powers after World War I. This could signal a similar fate for Iraq and Jordan, both artificial constructs also struggling to maintain their identities.

Israel now faces a Taliban-like entity forming along our northern borders. This demands immediate action—not just defensive but offensive. Our brave IDF soldiers have already secured the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. We must hold onto it. In these historic times, Israel’s survival depends on proactive measures, including liberating more land to strengthen our position.

Iran’s Grand Strategy Crumbles

This dramatic shift in the region began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its war against Israel without coordinating with Iran. This reckless act disrupted Iran’s multi-pronged strategy to destroy Israel and gave us the opportunity to act decisively.

In the past 14 months, Israel has:

Crushed Hamas in Gaza.

in Gaza. Decimated Hezbollah , dismantling another arm of Iran’s military network.

, dismantling another arm of Iran’s military network. Toppled the Assad regime in Syria, breaking Iran’s hold on the region.

Now, Iran stands alone—isolated, weakened, and vulnerable. Russia, Hezbollah, and Syria, once its key allies, are no longer in a position to support it. The time has come to end the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions and reign of terror once and for all.

A Crumbling Regional Order

The collapse of Syria, with it now being carved up into four or five different state entities, has not only shifted the balance of power but also raised critical questions: Will Sunni militias now target Iraq and Jordan and bring about the same transformation there? Iraq, another Sunni-majority country with various tribes and ethnicities under Iranian influence, is ripe for upheaval. Jordan, also with similar tribal and ethnic divisions, ruled by a Hashemite minority over a Sunni majority, also faces growing unrest.

If Jordan falls, Israel could face this chaotic new reality with hostile forces at its eastern doorstep as well. On our northern border, the Sunni militias pose a serious threat to what remains of Hezbollah and potentially to Israel as well.

A Time for Strategic Action

In this rapidly changing landscape, Israel must act decisively to secure its future. That means:

Strengthening our borders and expanding them to create strategic depth. Supporting a demographic shift in Gaza, encouraging Sunni Muslims to relocate to the Sunni-controlled non-state emerging in Syria. Remaining vigilant against the shifting dynamics in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

This is not just a time to protect what we have but to proactively shape the region to ensure our survival.

Hope for the Future

The old structures of the Middle East are crumbling, but this is an opportunity for Israel to rise stronger. The balance of power has shifted dramatically in our favor. With faith, strength, and determination, we can navigate these historic times and emerge victorious.

These are historic moments for our people and our land. Thankfully, Israel is under the leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who understands our reality and not the weak, disconnected leadership of the political left like Gantz, Eizenkot, or Lapid. The Jewish State must seize this situation with courage and wisdom.

