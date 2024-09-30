Photo Credit: A.I. Golem

The latest joint intelligence and military offensive against Iran has proven that despite international hostility, Prime Minister Netanyahu has proven to be the sole leader capable of steering Israel through some of its darkest moments. The world may try to bury him in scandals and court cases, but Netanyahu continues to do what no one else dares to: protecting Israel against threats that go beyond its borders and extend into the very heart of the Middle East.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. On October 7, we Israelis lived through a tragedy that will be forever seared into our collective memory. In a single day, Hamas terrorists murdered more than a thousand Israelis in cold blood. Remarkably, the international response sent “thoughts and prayers” while simultaneously creating obstacles to Israel’s justified military response. Subsequently, the Biden administration betrayed its special alliance with Israel by withholding crucial weapons at a most critical juncture. As Israel fought for its survival, the so-called leader of the free world decided to “punish” our country for defending itself. This resulted in a months-long delay for Israel to push forward with an offensive in Rafah, and prevented us from rescuing the hostages.

In the end, Netanyahu demonstrated genius. Despite the international community’s position against Israel, Netanyahu insisted that the Israel Defense Forces and security agencies continue moving forward.

The Biden administration, joined by its European counterparts, doesn’t seem to understand – or care – that Israel is not fighting solely for its own safety. Netanyahu has made it crystal clear that Israel’s war against Iran and its proxies is a fight to ensure the stability of the entire free world. Sadly, the West has become complacent and, worse, continues to bend over backward to appease terror regimes. Netanyahu is the sole leader with the clarity and backbone to take immediate and urgent action.

Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel has achieved what no other country could even dream of. He ordered consecutive strikes that caused a truly seismic event in the Middle East. Iran suddenly found itself without its prized Hezbollah proxy to terrorize Sunni Muslims in the Middle East. Beyond saving Israel from future rocket attacks, Netanyahu handed a victory to millions in the region suffering under Iranian hegemony and, in turn, is making the entire region, and the world, a safer place.

The Sunni world, which has long seen Israel as its enemy, now (grudgingly) respects Netanyahu. They understand that by taking out Hezbollah’s leadership, Israel didn’t only protect its citizens but weakened Iran’s stranglehold over their Sunni-majority nations.

Netanyahu is leading Israel to victory against a background of numerous personal challenges: ridiculous court cases in Israel, a local media that despises him, and despicable allegations at the International Criminal Court (ICC). All the while, Netanyahu has stayed focused on the task at hand — protecting Israel. A lesser leader may have crumbled under the weight of such accusations, but Bibi has always been a leader unshaken by pressure.

Add to the above the absurdity of the Biden-Harris approach to Israel as they follow in the disastrous footsteps of the Obama administration, empowering Iran with nuclear deals and treating Israel as a pariah for daring to defend itself. Included in this group are Biden, Harris, Blinken, Clinton, and Kerry, each having pushed a failed strategy that gave Iran more power. Again, Netanyahu has been the sole leader to call them out on this wrong position. In his powerful speech at the United Nations, Netanyahu again laid out the clear and present danger Iran poses to the entire world. While Western democracies collapse under the weight of their weakness, Israel stands tall, ready to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions and dismantle Hezbollah once and for all.

The lightning-fast attack and victory we witnessed against Hezbollah’s leadership is monumental, but the job isn’t done. Hezbollah still possesses thousands of rockets in its arsenal; Iran’s nuclear program is nearly at full capacity.

I have no doubt that with Netanyahu in charge, we will prevail. We need a world that understands what’s at stake, but even if they don’t, Netanyahu continues to make it clear: Israel will do whatever it takes to survive. And while the Biden administration plays politics with our security, Netanyahu is out there, delivering results that matter.

Beyond being a great leader for Israel, Netanyahu has shown that he is the leader of the free world. He’s doing the work, defending democracy and freedom, while the “global powers” continue to fail us. The time has come to recognize that as long as Netanyahu is at the helm, Israel’s — and the world’s — future are in safe hands.

