<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S7RLiRcf5ls?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Yishai Fleisher and Avi Abelow discuss Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s recent visit to the US. Yishai was Ben-Gvir’s advisor and translator for the visit.

Reposted from: Ben-Gvir’s Advisor Shares the Real Story of His Visit to the US

