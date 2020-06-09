Photo Credit: Eme Street Art in Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Remember the recent passionate demonstrations of remorse and solidarity by Blacks in the wake of anti-Semitic Black murders of Jews a few months ago?

No?

Neither do I.

Well, if Blacks don’t demonstrate and denounce the murder of multiple Jews by members of their community it certainly is no reason for Jews not to do the right thing when a White Gentile kills a Black. After all, it is our obligation to be a light unto the nations, isn’t it?

Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn never saw it before; A Jewish demonstration, orchestrated and led by a single Black man. The Jewish crowd responded in time to his chants and slogans as he belted them out on his bull horn.

Remember the last time Jews marched for Black rights in the sixties?

How many Jewish crusaders for the Black cause paid with their lives for their efforts?

Did the mobilization of the Jewish community and sacrifice made by them engender more or less sympathy towards Jews in America and towards the Jewish state?

The answer is no. On the contrary.

It has been downhill since.

You might think that after being spurned and defamed by those very people who benefited from their sacrifice, they might rethink their priorities and look inward and consider how best to help their own, as every other group does.

Jews might have concentrated on trifles like trying to prevent the disappearance of a rapidly assimilating Jewish community and subsidizing Jewish education.

This goal was not only not considered as worthy but a source of embarrassment for most Liberal Jews in America today. They just want to melt in. They desperately want to secure their place in the game of musical chairs. They don’t want to be left out.

The Jews who followed the Black pied piper on Ocean Parkway were doing their best to be accepted; nay, even to receive some level of toleration.

What better Jewish cause is there than to mobilize for a group that exhibits systemic animus towards them since the 1960s?

In the 1970’s I lived in NY. My job was to encourage Black churches to visit Israel and soI had occasion to speak with many Black community leaders and clergy.

One particular meeting is still vivid.

I was invited to a church in Harlem.

It did not take long to realize that my long trek from Brooklyn had been in vain.

He told me that he would not bring his church to Israel because it was a racist country. Israel did not accept the “Black Hebrews” cult from Chicago as Jews.

This accusation led to a discussion that touched a number of nerves on both sides.

I asked him why is it that the Jews are disliked by the Black community after all that the Jews did for them in the Civil Rights struggle?

He said that the Jews simply use Blacks for their political and economic gain; they are selfish and conniving.

The long trip from Brooklyn it turns out was worth it. I learn things that I might not have otherwise understood.

Why are the Poles, Italians, Irish, and other ethnic minorities of America not as hated by the Blacks as are the Jews?

Simple; they never tried to save them.

Blacks may not like the other minorities but I am certain they do not scorn them as they do the Jews.

But alas the march goes on.