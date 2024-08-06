Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Kamala Harris, the former squeeze of a corrupt elderly mayor and ‘second mother’ to a pro-terrorist model famous for not shaving her armpit hair, is accusing Trump of being “weird”.

The Harris presidential campaign, which just came into being last week after she deposed the confused senile candidate who actually won the Democrat primaries, found its own ‘Mean Girls’ version of Trump’s insult strategy by matching its candidate’s snickering third grade tone.

The media would like to make Kamala into Obama, but where he had the borrowed cadences of black preachers, she has the cadence of an inexperienced preschool teacher. Kamala uses simple words, then reuses them and enunciates them with painful slowness while keeping the subject matter at the level of a not particularly bright child. No one is sure if it’s because she’s very dumb or because she assumes that everyone she’s talking to is very dumb. Or both.

While the style has its disadvantages in international forums, major speeches and public events, it’s suited for debuting insults like “weird”. Unlike a lot of Democrats, Kamala doesn’t overthink things because she can’t. Where the Biden campaign quoted FDR and brought out historians to lecture about threats to democracy, Kamala just calls Trump and J.D. Vance “weird”.

The media, eager to get its teeth into something, embraced calling Republicans “weird”.

In true Taylor Swift fashion, Kamala’s aspiring white male VPs tried to win her favor by calling Trump and Vance “weird” on morning shows and then (probably) giggling on Zoom calls about it before doing each other’s hair. Teenage girls calling each other weird is all about social norms.

Kamala, as the new queen bee with lots of drones and no offspring, and Democrats, are trying to normalize a new normal. The new normal is weird and weird is the new normal. Kamala partying with bearded men is normal. Kamala’s fake daughter not shaving her armpit hair is normal. Kamala supporting freeing violent criminals from prison is normal. And what’s weird?

Having kids is weird. The nuclear family is weird. Knowing your own gender is weird. Being the same gender is weird. Wearing clothes in public is weird. Being a functional adult is truly weird.

What’s normal and totally not weird is Sam Brinton, Biden’s former Deputy Assistant Nuclear Secretary and Kink Activist, the first “genderfluid” person in the federal government, who took to dressing up in dresses and lipstick, and stealing women’s luggage from airports. (His pronouns were “they” and he identified your luggage as belonging to him.)

Also normal is Rick ‘Rachel’ Levine, the male drag queen and transgender admiral, serving as Biden’s Assistant Health Secretary and the Democrat Senate staffer who shouted “Free Palestine” at a Jewish congressman and made sex tapes of himself with another man on the table in the Senate Judiciary room. Not to mention the transgender man flashing his ‘breasts’ at Biden’s Pride event and the administration replacing Easter Sunday with Transgender Day.

Let’s not even mention the cocaine that keeps popping up around the White House and Biden’s son who took to an art career after the drugs and the prostitutes ran out (making him ironically enough the most normal person in the Biden administration.) All of these things are normal.

People who don’t like them are ‘weird’.

Normal is men who sexually playact as dogs rallying in support of Hamas as “Pups for Palestine” and morbidly obese women rallying for Hamas as “Fatties for a Free Palestine”.

But J.D. Vance is weird because he thinks people should get married and have kids.

Relativists insist on a relative definition of normal. What’s normal is wholly defined by your expectations. If you expect everyone to get married, move into a house, and raise a family, those are your expectations, but if you expect everyone to join polyamorous communes in San Francisco and sexually abuse any kids that arise, those are also your expectations.

And as a San Fran pol, Kamala’s expectations of normal are closer to the latter than the former.

Kamala is not ideological in the way of Obama. She can’t think in terms of theories, abstractions or even larger goals. To her, like much of her base of equally insipid liberal white women or extremely touchy woke cat ladies, politics is a social experience. ‘Weird’ is a social weapon of destruction by the Tessie Hutchinsons who would be just as happy spying on the sex lives of their neighbors in the suburbs if they had not been born into a culturally liberal suburban tribe.

They have so little morality that they could just as easily be stoning people as championing drag queens depending on what gets them the most social status and social media clout. Kamala, like Shonda Rimes, understands this group because she grew up among these same liberal socialites whose wokeness is just an overlay on scandal, gossip and other shameful pleasures.

But if the culture war is over anything, it ought to be over whether there is a right and wrong, or just a tolerant and intolerant, whether absolute morality or only relative expectations exist. Are conservatives just fighting for the social norms they grew up with before they changed and ought to stop being the new weird and become the new normal, or for social truths that are true.

The Kamala campaign is trying to normalize weirdness because it is weird. Long before ‘weird’ was a term of opprobrium for valley girls, it encapsulated the pagan idea that our fate was in the hands of unnatural powers. This is how Shakespeare uses the Weird Sisters: the three witches predicting the future and entrapping the Macbeths into following their worst impulses.

The Judeo-Christian revolution against paganism rejected that kind of fate. Human beings did not have to play out endless Greek tragedies. Free will enabled them to make better choices. Choices like not betraying and killing the guests under your roof or engaging in every sexual impulse and making it an identity. Kamala’s normal is the pagan idea that there is no morality except universalizing deviance. If there is no free will, then we can’t blame Sam Brinton for stealing women’s luggage or the criminal for mugging an elderly woman in San Fran.

All we can do is blame the ‘weird’ religious people who are intolerant of them. To the weird, immorality is normal and morality is weird. Capture the command and control functions of the culture and you can flip the switch and decide that the bearded men in dresses are normal.

That is what Kamala is trying to do. After renting out her body to former Mayor Willie Brown and her soul to whoever could help her career, morality is the last thing she wants to hear about. Her base consists of people like her who justified the stains they put on their souls by convincing themselves that morality was an unjust idea holding them back from unleashing their potential.

“Weird” is her childish defense against it. But as anyone who matures past elementary school and stops listening to Taylor Swift realizes, it’s an insult by children insecurely clinging to social status. Calling Trump and J.D. Vance “weird” isn’t an attack: it’s an admission of unworthiness.

Normal isn’t weird and weird isn’t normal. Replacing normal with weird also replaces women with men in professional sports and turns maternity wards into a horror show of “frontholes”, “bleeders” and “chestfeeders”. Weird is a culture where the aberrant is the new normal running out of aberrations and having to constantly create new ones on the fly to feel normal.

Weird is a broken society where everyone is angry and no one is happy.

Weird is a 60-year-old woman with no family who dances along to drag queens, who has spent her entire life lying about her background, her identity and her race in the hopes of fooling enough people into one day calling her “Madam President.”

But Kamala Devi Harris, the rich little Indian girl who traveled the world with her Marxist Brahmin mother, only to then pretend to be a poor oppressed black girl, isn’t really weird.

What is a woman who fake smiles and fake laughs, pretends to like music and food she knows nothing about so that people will like her fake self, who never grew up, never started a family and never experienced genuine emotion? Kamala isn’t weird. She’s sad.

