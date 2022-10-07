Photo Credit: Ari Abramowitz

Have you ever started crying without knowing why? Well yesterday my eyes beheld a sight which brought tears to my eyes. The children of our sister settlement were cutting down the fence around their villiage. At the moment I couldn’t put my finger on why this touched me so deeply- but for reasons transcending my logic at the time – it felt like the energy of redemption.

When we arrived at these mountains on the southeastern tip of the Judean Frontier we had to decide if we would heed all the warnings and spend our limited resources putting up protective fences and security systems, or whether we would plant and build.

We decided that while it’s one thing to take the Jew out of the ghetto – it’s another thing to take the ghetto out of the Jew. We chose not to enclose ourselves within a barrier. And I believe Hashem has blessed that decision as we have merited to embark on a journey of creating what is already considered one of the most beautiful destinations in Judea. And we are only getting started. We have over four thousand fruit trees, three vineyards, a garden of Eden oasis eco-pool, a Beit Knesset beautiful beyond words and so much more.

I believe that a great part of this blessing came because we decided to stop making decisions based on fear. Not only do the sages of Israel liken fear to idolatry, but I’ve come to believe that when we fear something – we inadvertently strengthen it. The more we focus and obsess upon the object of our fears – the more powerful the object becomes. As they say – “whatever you resist – persists.”

While many stress the strategic importance of our presence in these mountains for the safety and security of southeastern Judea- my mission in these mountains has nothing to do with all that.

What drives me is the vision of restoring Judea to being a national, and international, destination for seekers of authentic Jewish spirituality, mindfulness, and connection to the heartland of Israel.

Jews from throughout Israel and around the world have been flocking to our farm – and for reasons difficult to put into words – have been falling in love with Judea – and by extension – the Jew within themselves. I have seen the holiness of these mountains shift paradigms and penetrate even the most calloused hearts. We have great Rabbis and spiritual teachers from places like Bat Ayin, Tekoa, and elsewhere in Israel come out and teach ancient Judean meditations that are coming back to life now that we have returned to the Land of our souls.

But our mission doesn’t end solely with shining a light to our fellow Jews. While the lions share of our guests have been Jews, we have been blessed to shine a light to the nations as well.

For thousands of years we have, justifiably, been afraid of the gentile world. Crusades, inquisitions, pogroms, holocausts ‐ these things can have that effect on you.

But now that we are planting our roots in the land of our strength, we can fundamentally shift our posture from fear to love. We can replace the negativity with blessing. And education. And inspiration.

I have seen countless Christians who have arrived with the intention to proselytize and change us, emerge from their encounters with us profoundly changed themselves. They come wanting to share the “good word” with the Jews – a gospel that in their experience has brought only goodness and blessing to their lives. But when they see the intimate and profoundly loving relationship the Jews of Judea have with Hashem, when they hear the depth of the Torah emerging from Zion and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem, it is not long before their desire to teach becomes a desire to learn. They, too, are people on a journey. And our job is not to fear them, but to guide them. Not to castigate them, but to educate them and inspire them. How are they supposed to know such behavior is even offensive or wrong if we don’t even do the courtesy of telling them?

And for those who obstinately insist on missionizing, even after learning why such behavior is disrespectful and illegal – well there are laws in place for that. Laws which should be enforced. For example, there are organizations in Israel that have exposed undercover missionaries disguised as orthodox Jews in communities throughout the country. There is no room for this deceitful behavior our Land, and I think it’s an embarrassment that these people should be able to remain in the country. God’s seal is truth, and anyone who thinks that God needs their sinister schemes to shine His light is operating from a very dark place.

Throughout our two thousand year exile, we have suffered every missionizing approach imaginable – both through torture and coercion as well as seduction and enticements. But now that we have finally returned to our homeland there is no reason to tolerate such behavior. When we are guests in other people’s countries – it’s fair game. But our home should be a refuge from those seeking to evangelize our souls.

And that is the point. Israel is our home. And we are the children of Abraham. Hospitality is our greatest joy. And if we continue to return to our authentic identity – not as being “Jewish” – but as being Jews in every sense of the word – then the light for which we have been waiting for thousands of years will begin to shine. It isn’t our job to seek to change people and engineer outcomes. That is Hashem’s work. Our mission is to shine a light of inspiring Torah to the world and let the cards fall where they may.

Dedicating our energy to changing the Arabs, the Christians, or even our fellow Jews is a waste. Only if we harness all of our energy in changing ourselves, in returning to who we really will we really be able to change the world. Striking the Torah balance between chesed and gevurah, between compassion and strength, is our mission in these mountains. And I’ve seen enough beautiful light starting to shine that no matter what anyone says – I know that we, as a nation, are on the journey back to Hashem. The journey of Teshuva. And that’s all that really matters.